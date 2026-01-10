 'Show Proof of Periods', Lecturer’s Alleged Demand Before 19-Year-Old Hyderabad Student’s Death
A 19-year-old college student in Hyderabad died after collapsing at home following alleged public humiliation by a lecturer over menstruation. Varshini, a student of Government College, Malkajgiri, was reportedly asked to “show proof” of her period after reaching class late.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Student Dies After Alleged Public Humiliation Over Menstruation | X

Hyderabad News: A tragic incident that occurred in Hyderabad, Telangana, has triggered outrage and brought to the fore again discussions on dignity, gender sensitivity, and accountability in educational institutions. According to reports, 19-year-old Varshini, a college student, died after collapsing at home following an alleged incident of public humiliation at her college in Malkajgiri.

According to information, Varshini, a student of Government College, Malkajgiri, reached late on the day of the incident. When lecturers allegedly refused her entry into the classroom, she explained that she had been delayed due to menstruation. What followed, as claimed by her classmates, was deeply disturbing. Instead of allowing her inside, a lecturer allegedly asked her to “show proof” of her menstruation and went on to humiliate her, accusing her of “acting.”

The remarks were made in the presence of other students, which left Varshini visibly distressed. She reportedly returned home in an agitated state following the incident. Shortly after reaching home, she collapsed, and her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival, stating clotting of blood in the brain as the cause of death.

The parents of Varshini have alleged that she collapsed suddenly due to the humiliation and mental stress she faced from college and eventually died. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the alleged behaviour of the lecturer and pointing out the lack of empathy and basic sensitivity towards women students.

The case has highlighted once again the stigma attached to menstruation and the pressing need for awareness and sensitivity training in academic spaces.

Netizens reactions

Once this news spread online, netizens started dropping their opinion in the comment section. Once, a user said, "Very shameful of the college." Another user wrote, "this is very shameful.. strict action required against college and lecturer." A third commented, "Truly shocking ,Very sad."

