 MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Issued At esb.mp.gov.in; Here's How To Download
MPESB has released the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in for Sub-Inspector and Subedar posts. Candidates must download and carry the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. The computer-based preliminary exam is scheduled for January 16, 2026, across Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 | esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police SI admit card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) issued the MP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) admit card for 2026 on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. Those who submitted applications for the police SI and Subedar positions can now obtain their hall tickets.

An admit card is an essential document. Aspirants must bring a valid photo ID with them to the exam, in addition to their admit card. Electronic devices are absolutely prohibited in the examination hall.

MP Police SI admit card 2026: How to download?

To download the MP Police SI admit card 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'MP Police SI admit card 2026' link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, the login page will open on the new screen.

Step 4: After this, enter the information such as application number, date of birth, & other details and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the MP Police SI admit card 2026 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download the MP Police SI hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the MP Police SI hall ticket 2026

MP Police SI admit card 2026: Details mentioned

The hall ticket includes vital information such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, roll number, photograph, and signature of the candidate. Aspirants should carefully verify all information. Any inconsistency should be reported to the authorities immediately.

MP Police SI Exam 2026

The preliminary test is scheduled on January 16, 2026, at several centres around Madhya Pradesh. The test will be computer-based.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process includes written tests (Prelims & Mains), physical efficiency and standards tests, document verification, and medical examination.

