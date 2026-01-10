PPSC Punjab Civil Service Prelims Result 2025 Declared At ppsc.gov.in; Here's How To Check

PPSC Punjab Civil Service Prelims Result 2025 | ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Punjab Civil Service Prelims Result 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced the results of the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) Preliminary Exam 2025 on January 10, 2026. Candidates who sat the exam can check their results on the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in. The results are available in PDF format. There will be no separate scorecards delivered by post or email.

Those who passed the preliminary exam should begin preparing for the main exam right away. The Mains exam schedule will be made available on the PPSC website shortly.

PPSC Punjab Civil Service Prelims Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Results section.

Step 3: After this, click on the Punjab Civil Service Combined Competitive Exam 2025 Prelims Result link.

Step 4: Next, the result PDF will open on the screen, where applicants can check the roll number by using the Ctrl + F key.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

PPSC Punjab Civil Service Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned

The result displays the roll numbers of individuals who passed the Prelims and are eligible for the Mains exam. Along with the roll numbers, the PDF document includes the Prelims results as well as the category-specific cut-off marks.

PPSC Punjab Civil Service Prelims 2025 Exam Details

The Punjab PCS Preliminary Exam 2025 took place on December 7, 2025. The test was part of the Punjab Civil Service Combined Competitive Exam 2025, which is a recruitment procedure for several Punjab government positions.

PPSC Punjab Civil Service Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The Punjab PCS 2025 selection process is completed in three parts. The first is the preliminary test. Those who pass the preliminary exams proceed to the main exams. After passing the Mains, applicants are scheduled for a personal interview.