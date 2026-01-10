 MHT CET 2026: Registration Process For UG Courses Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
MHT CET 2026 registration has begun on January 10 at cetcell.mahacet.org, with the last date to apply being February 12, 2026. Eligible Class 12 students can apply for PCM or PCB groups by submitting required documents and paying the fee. The exam will be held in April and May 2026 for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other UG courses in Maharashtra.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
MHT CET Registration 2026 | cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Registration 2026: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 registration period began today, January 10, 2026. Candidates must register at the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline for submitting online applications is February 12, 2026.

MHT CET Registration 2026: Documents required

If students want to apply, they must have an Aadhaar number and an APAAR ID, as well as additional documents such as their class 10 and 12 certificates.

MHT CET Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost for general category applicants is ₹1,300. Reserved category applicants (SC, ST, and OBC) must pay ₹1,000.

MHT CET Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Students who have passed or are currently enrolled in class 12 with the requisite subjects are qualified to apply. Students applying to the PCM group should have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Students applying to the PCB group must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Aspirants must meet the CET Cell's eligibility criteria to make sure their application is valid.

MHT CET Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the MHT CET 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: After this, candidates need to fill out the basic information to register with the details such as personal and academic.

Step 3: Next, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register

Note: The information applicants supply matches the records of the authorities. Only completed applications will be evaluated.

Why is this registration conducted?

Students who want to take the exam for admission to UG degrees in engineering, pharmacy, and other professional fields in Maharashtra can now fill out the application form online.

MHT CET 2026: Exam dates

MHT CET 2026 will be held in two sessions. The PCM group test will take place from April 11 to April 19, while the PCB group exam will be taken from April 21 to April 26. The second session for PCM will take place from May 14 to May 17, and for PCB from May 10 to May 11. After the exam, the results will be released on the official website, and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be used to allocate seats in colleges.

