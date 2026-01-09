Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card 2026 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the RPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2026 on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who applied for the Lecturer position in the Ayush Department can now obtain their hall tickets. Applicants must bring their printed admit cards to the exam centre. Entry without a hall ticket is not permitted.

Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the Rajasthan Lecturer Hall Ticket 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card or CBRT Lecturer Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 3: Next, open the login page and then enter the details such as the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, submit the details carefully.

Step 5: The Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan Lecturer Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card 2026

Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The RPSC Lecturer admit card 2025 will carry essential information required for appearing in the examination, including the candidate’s name and roll number, the date and time of the exam, the complete address of the examination centre, along with the reporting time and important instructions that candidates must follow on the exam day.

Rajasthan Lecturer Exam 2026

The RPSC Lecturer Recruitment Exam will take place on January 12, 2026. The computer-based test will take place at the district headquarters in Ajmer.

Exam day guidelines

Aspirants should be at the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the stated start time. Entry may be prohibited after the reporting time. A valid photo ID and an admit card must be brought to the centre. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and other gadgets are not permitted within the test hall.