'Yogi-Modi Trouble-Engine Govt Is So Rattled By Questions': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Condemns Police's Lathi Charge On NSUI's 'Save MGNREGA' Protest

Varanasi: Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday condemned the police's brutal lathi charge on NSUI's "Save MGNREGA" protest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.

In a post in X, Ramesh criticised the BJP government, calling it "trouble-engine government" rattled by peaceful, democratic protests.

Ramesh wrote, "In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Banaras, students, under the leadership of NSUI's national president and my young colleague Varun Chaudhary, took out a 'Save MGNREGA' campaign march. This was a completely peaceful and democratic demonstration carried out under constitutional rights, but the Yogi-Modi trouble-engine government is so rattled by questions that it unleashed a brutal lathi charge through the police."

प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र बनारस में NSUI के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और मेरे युवा साथी वरुण चौधरी के नेतृत्व में छात्रों ने मनरेगा बचाओ संग्राम मार्च निकाला। यह एक पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण और संवैधानिक अधिकारों के तहत किया गया लोकतांत्रिक प्रदर्शन था, लेकिन योगी मोदी की… pic.twitter.com/EqseaByCMy — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 11, 2026

The post was accompanied by a video purportedly showing police personnel manhandling National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Varun Choudhary during the march.

The allegations came amid Congress's ongoing nationwide protests against the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G Act), which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a protest under the banner 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' at Townhall Park in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, along with party workers, held a symbolic fast near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "We are on a fast. Around the Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar statue, we are sitting on a fast. This government ended the MGNREGA law, and to protest that each of our Congress workers is sitting on the streets. We want to remove those who want to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name."

Varanasi: UP Congress President Ajay Rai says, "We are on a fast... This government ended the MGNREGA law... They want to take the rights of the poor. The Congress will not let that happen... The police have been deployed here... The name (of the new scheme) is G-GRAM-G, the… https://t.co/vLCMJ13ePp pic.twitter.com/SN4KhtHZiM — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

Rai alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to take away the "rights of the people" and claimed that police were deployed to disrupt the protest, including allegedly stopping opposition leaders at their homes. "They want to even suppress our fast. But still, each of our Congress workers will fight for the rights of the poor people, and we will bring back their rights to them," he said.

Ahead of the proposed NSUI march, Uttar Pradesh Police and paramilitary forces had tightened security arrangements outside the Prime Minister's public outreach office in Varanasi. All routes leading to the office were placed under strict surveillance.

On January 3, the Congress had announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled 'MGNREGA Bachao' following the Centre's enactment of the VB-G RAM G Act. President Droupadi Murmu recently gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, marking a major shift in India's rural employment policy, according to a release from the President's Secretariat.

