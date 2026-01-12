Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions

In an effort to ensure that post-matric scholarships and fee reimbursement benefits reach only genuine and eligible students, the Social Welfare Department has amended the rules of the Post-Matric Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme. | Representational Image

Lucknow: In an effort to ensure that post-matric scholarships and fee reimbursement benefits reach only genuine and eligible students, the Social Welfare Department has amended the rules of the Post-Matric Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme. The changes have been incorporated into the Scheme Rules–2023 and will apply to students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and General Category alike.

Focus on transparency in private institutions

According to Deputy Director of Social Welfare Anand Kumar Singh, the objective of the amendment is to enforce technical clarity and transparency in admissions, particularly in private educational institutions. The revised framework is aimed at preventing misuse of scholarship benefits through non-transparent admission practices such as management quota, spot admissions, or other irregular procedures.

Under the amended provisions, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students enrolled in professional or technical courses in private institutions will be eligible for scholarship and fee reimbursement only if their admission has been completed through a fully transparent process. Institutions will now be required to issue public advertisements inviting applications, prepare merit or rank lists, and publish final selection lists. This process is intended to ensure fairness and eliminate discretionary admissions.

Fee structure compliance made compulsory

The revised rules also make it mandatory that institutions charge students only the fees approved by the competent authority or the Fee Regulatory Committee. Any deviation from the approved fee structure will render the student ineligible for benefits under the scheme.

Similar conditions have been extended to students belonging to the General Category. Under the amended rules, general category students will also be eligible for fee reimbursement benefits, provided their admission is conducted through a transparent process and only approved fees are charged.

Strict action against violating institutions

The Social Welfare Department has clarified that strict action will be taken in cases where institutions fail to comply with the revised guidelines. Students admitted through management quota, spot admissions, or any other non-transparent process will not be entitled to scholarship or fee reimbursement benefits. Additionally, if an institution is found charging fees higher than the approved amount, benefits under the scheme will be denied.

The department believes that these amendments will help strengthen accountability, improve transparency in private educational institutions, and ensure that government assistance reaches deserving students without misuse.

The Social Welfare Department has further stated that these reforms are part of a broader push to enhance the integrity of student welfare schemes. Officials will conduct regular audits of affiliated institutions to verify compliance. A dedicated grievance portal will also be established for students to report violations anonymously.

By mandating transparent admissions and strict adherence to approved fee structures, the government aims to level the academic playing field. These steps are expected to significantly reduce financial exploitation and ensure that valuable public resources directly support meritorious, underprivileged students, thereby promoting equitable access to higher education across all communities.