Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt

Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt |

Guwahati: Hours after his arrest in a rape case that has sparked widespread outrage in Kokrajhar, the accused, Rafikul Islam, was injured in a police encounter on Sunday evening while in custody. Two police personnel were also injured during the incident, according to official sources.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred when Rafikul was being taken from Ranighuli towards Kokrajhar town. During the transit, the accused allegedly attempted to escape by trying to snatch a firearm from one of the policemen escorting him. Police retaliated, firing in self-defence, and Rafikul sustained bullet injuries to his left leg.

He was initially taken to the Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital and later shifted to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. The injured policemen were also provided medical care.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a deeply disturbing crime that has shaken the Patharghat area of Kokrajhar town. Rafikul Islam, a mason by profession, has been accused of raping a young, mentally challenged woman who is reportedly an orphan. According to preliminary information, the incident allegedly took place on Saturday morning around 9.30 am, when the accused lured the victim into a camp room and assaulted her.

Rafikul Islam, the accused in the rape case involving a mentally challenged woman at Patharghat in Kokrajhar district on Saturday (January 10, 2026), was injured in a police encounter at Ranighuli this evening. According to police sources, pic.twitter.com/jlV9VRXbF8 — AIR News Guwahati (@airnews_ghy) January 11, 2026

News of the alleged crime triggered intense public anger. Residents gathered outside the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station, surrounding the premises and blocking roads while demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and swift justice for the survivor. Police confirmed that a case has been registered and that the investigation is ongoing, assuring that strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

In view of the volatile law and order situation, Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty imposed district-wide prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Officials cited concerns over further protests, processions and coercive gatherings that could disrupt public order and pose risks to life and property.

To counter the spread of rumours and misinformation, the district administration has set up a control room for the public, which can be contacted at 8471875491.

Meanwhile, a peace meeting was convened on Sunday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, chaired by DC Pankaj Chakravarty in the presence of Senior Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg, circle officers, district officials, and representatives of political parties, social organisations, student bodies and civil society.

Addressing the meeting, Chakravarty said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and has taken all necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquillity. He announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, to conduct a thorough probe and ensure justice through due process. He also said vulnerable areas are being identified for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lighting to strengthen public safety.

Emphasising unity and harmony, the District Commissioner appealed to all sections of society to repose faith in democratic institutions and work collectively for the well-being of Kokrajhar, describing the district as a shared home of diverse communities living together.

During the meeting, the Circle Officer, Kokrajhar, presented a factual account of the incident and outlined the preventive steps taken by the administration to prevent any escalation. SSP Akshat Garg cautioned against rumour-mongering and attempts by anti-social elements to provoke public sentiment through unverified information, urging citizens to verify facts before sharing news.

Participants unanimously stressed the need to maintain peace, communal harmony and social unity, and resolved to cooperate fully with the district administration. The authorities have once again appealed to the public to remain calm and support ongoing efforts to ensure justice for the victim while maintaining stability and law and order in the distric