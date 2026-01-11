 Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt

Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt

Hours after his arrest for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman, Rafikul Islam was injured during a police encounter in Kokrajhar when he tried to grab a firearm while in custody. Two policemen were also hurt. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders, set up a control room, and formed an SIT to ensure justice and maintain public order.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt |

Guwahati: Hours after his arrest in a rape case that has sparked widespread outrage in Kokrajhar, the accused, Rafikul Islam, was injured in a police encounter on Sunday evening while in custody. Two police personnel were also injured during the incident, according to official sources.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred when Rafikul was being taken from Ranighuli towards Kokrajhar town. During the transit, the accused allegedly attempted to escape by trying to snatch a firearm from one of the policemen escorting him. Police retaliated, firing in self-defence, and Rafikul sustained bullet injuries to his left leg.

He was initially taken to the Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital and later shifted to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. The injured policemen were also provided medical care.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a deeply disturbing crime that has shaken the Patharghat area of Kokrajhar town. Rafikul Islam, a mason by profession, has been accused of raping a young, mentally challenged woman who is reportedly an orphan. According to preliminary information, the incident allegedly took place on Saturday morning around 9.30 am, when the accused lured the victim into a camp room and assaulted her.

FPJ Shorts
Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions
Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions
'Had Tears In My Eyes As I Crossed Finish Line': At 70, Visually-Impaired Mumbaikar Amarjeet Chawla Completes 100th 10K Run
'Had Tears In My Eyes As I Crossed Finish Line': At 70, Visually-Impaired Mumbaikar Amarjeet Chawla Completes 100th 10K Run
Mulund Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Dumper As Residents Raise Safety Concerns
Mulund Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Dumper As Residents Raise Safety Concerns
Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt
Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt
Read Also
‘Slim And Trim Haircuts’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Advise To Schoolchildren Goes Viral
article-image

Also Watch:

News of the alleged crime triggered intense public anger. Residents gathered outside the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station, surrounding the premises and blocking roads while demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and swift justice for the survivor. Police confirmed that a case has been registered and that the investigation is ongoing, assuring that strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

In view of the volatile law and order situation, Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty imposed district-wide prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Officials cited concerns over further protests, processions and coercive gatherings that could disrupt public order and pose risks to life and property.

To counter the spread of rumours and misinformation, the district administration has set up a control room for the public, which can be contacted at 8471875491.

Meanwhile, a peace meeting was convened on Sunday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, chaired by DC Pankaj Chakravarty in the presence of Senior Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg, circle officers, district officials, and representatives of political parties, social organisations, student bodies and civil society.

Addressing the meeting, Chakravarty said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and has taken all necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquillity. He announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, to conduct a thorough probe and ensure justice through due process. He also said vulnerable areas are being identified for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lighting to strengthen public safety.

Emphasising unity and harmony, the District Commissioner appealed to all sections of society to repose faith in democratic institutions and work collectively for the well-being of Kokrajhar, describing the district as a shared home of diverse communities living together.

Read Also
PM Modi’s Leadership Changed How India Thinks And Builds: Karan Adani
article-image

Also Watch:

During the meeting, the Circle Officer, Kokrajhar, presented a factual account of the incident and outlined the preventive steps taken by the administration to prevent any escalation. SSP Akshat Garg cautioned against rumour-mongering and attempts by anti-social elements to provoke public sentiment through unverified information, urging citizens to verify facts before sharing news.

Participants unanimously stressed the need to maintain peace, communal harmony and social unity, and resolved to cooperate fully with the district administration. The authorities have once again appealed to the public to remain calm and support ongoing efforts to ensure justice for the victim while maintaining stability and law and order in the distric

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions

Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions

Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt

Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation Of Integrated Judicial Court Complex In Guwahati, Calls It A Leap...

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation Of Integrated Judicial Court Complex In Guwahati, Calls It A Leap...