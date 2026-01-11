 CBSE Class 12 Board Practical Exam 2025-26: Expert Shares Last-Minute Tips To Boost Confidence And Scores
CBSE Class 12 Board Practical Exam 2025-26: Expert Shares Last-Minute Tips To Boost Confidence And Scores

With CBSE Class 12 practical exams approaching, experts advise students to focus on revision, not new topics. Pallavi Mishra of Radcliffe Schools stresses conceptual clarity, neat records, and calm viva performance. A checklist-based approach, mock practice, and time management can help students avoid common mistakes and perform confidently in practical exams.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Class 12 Board Practical Exam 2025-26 | AI

CBSE Class 12 Board Practical Exam 2025-26: Whenever the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII practical examinations near, tension mounts and uncertainty increases among students across various streams. Unlike theory papers, practical exams test a student's ability to apply concepts, communicate effectively, and demonstrate confidence in a lab or viva setting. "Focused preparation in the final days leading up to practical exams can make all the difference in performance," says Pallavi Mishra, COO of Radcliffe Schools.

In the final stage of preparation, students are always encouraged to revise rather than try to learn any new topics. Going through the experiments and understanding procedures, results, precautions, and applications would help in the consolidation of confidence. Laboratory records, project files, and viva preparation should also be equally emphasised as practical examinations examine the all-around preparation of students rather than mere execution.

Conceptual clarity plays a very important role, particularly during the viva voce. The examiners tend to test understanding through questions starting with “how” and “why”. When students have a good grasp of the principles involved, they can answer logically, even when the questions are differently framed. This understanding is also helpful in carrying out experiments correctly and explaining the observations.

Common mistakes include rushing the experiment, poor presentation, or relying on memorised answers, all of which result in the unnecessary loss of marks. Such pitfalls can be avoided by calm preparation, mock practice, and familiarity with one's own records. Examiners like clarity, honesty, correct terminology, and composed body language during viva sessions.

A checklist-based revision approach-aim, theory, procedure, observations, errors, and applications-proves effective when time is limited. Subject-specific focus areas, along with good time management and anxiety control, further enhance performance. Ultimately, practical exams reflect a year-long effort, and entering the exam hall with confidence and composure can significantly impact results.

