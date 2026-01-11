Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 260 Vacancies Out; Check Details Here

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 | joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Navy has issued a notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in various positions within the Executive, Education, and Technical branches. Registration for these postings will begin on January 24, 2026, via the Indian Navy's official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application procedure concludes on February 24th, 2026.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 260 vacancies. The post-wise vacancies are as follows:

1. General Service (GS(X))/Hydro Cadre: 76

2. Pilot: 25

3. Naval Air Operations Officer (Observer):20

4. Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 18

5. Logistics: 10

6. Education Officer: 15

7. Engineering Branch (GS): 42

8. Submarine Engineering: 8

9. Electrical Branch (GS): 38

10. Submarine Electrical: 8

Note: The beginning gross compensation is roughly Rs. 1,25,000 per month, according to the 7th Pay Commission. Along with the income, applicants will receive additional benefits and allowances.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Documents required

The required documents are as follows:

1. Marksheets (up to 5th/7th semester for BE/B.Tech, all semesters for other degrees)

2. Date of birth proof (10th & 12th certificates)

3. CGPA conversion formula for BE/B.Tech

4. Merchant Navy certificate (if applicable)

5. NCC ‘C’ certificate (if applicable)

6. Recent passport-size photograph

Direct link to read the official notification here

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for various posts begins with shortlisting candidates based on the normalised marks obtained in their qualifying degree. Shortlisted candidates are then informed about the SSB examination through email or SMS. Following this, a document verification stage ensures all submitted documents are authentic and complete. Candidates are also required to undergo a medical examination to assess their fitness for the posts.

Finally, the merit list is prepared based on SSB performance and medical clearance, and selected candidates are inducted as Sub Lieutenants at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, subject to meeting the required medical standards.