NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result Postponed To November 22; Check Revised Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result from November 20 to November 22, 2025. The decision comes after a major revision in the seat matrix announced through an official notification dated November 19.

Key Changes in Seat Matrix

The Round 1 matrix has been revised after removing the DNB seats and adding the new seats sanctioned by the National Medical Commission in Deemed Universities. Accordingly, 235 PG DNB seats (186 in government and 49 in private institutions) have been withdrawn as per NBE’s communication.

Due to these changes, the roster for government institutes offering DNB courses has been recalculated, while the All-India Quota (MD/MS) roster remains unchanged.

More Seats to Be Added in Round 2

MCC has clarified that the remaining MD/MS and Deemed University seats, as sanctioned by the NMC, will be included in Round 2 of counselling.

Revised Schedule Issued

Candidates can now edit their choices or submit new choices in view of the updated seat matrix. The revised schedule for Round 1 is as follows:

Rectification of Seat Matrix by Deemed Universities: November 19, 2025

Filling of Choices: November 20–21, 2025 (till 12 pm on Nov 21)

Seat Processing: Begins 2 pm on November 21, 2025

Round 1 Result: November 22, 2025

Reporting: November 23 to December 1, 2025

Candidates should go through the revised matrix and fill in the choice filling within the revised timeline.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: The NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result and take a printout for future reference.