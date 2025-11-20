 PM Modi Acknowledges Schoolgirls' Banner Praising India's Economic Rise At Coimbatore Farmers' Meet
At a Coimbatore farmers’ conference, PM Modi paused his speech to acknowledge a banner held by two schoolgirls praising India’s economic progress. The banner expressed hope for India’s rise from the world’s second-largest to the top economy. The girls’ message received applause and widespread attention, symbolizing youthful optimism about the nation’s future.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Acknowledges Schoolgirls' Banner Praising India's Economic Rise At Coimbatore Farmers' Meet | X @DDNewslive

Coimbatore: A pair of schoolgirls drew the attention of the crowds on the spot and the entire nation on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his speech at a farmers’ conference in Coimbatore to acknowledge a banner they were displaying in the audience.

The two students, identified as Sringa and Mithra, were holding a hand-written placard expressing appreciation for the country’s economic progress. The banner read:

“I will graduate in a rank 2 economy. I will retire in a rank 1 economy. Thanks to your vision.”

During his address, the Prime Minister noticed the banner and requested that it be brought to the stage. Event staff retrieved the placard from the girls and handed it over, prompting applause from attendees.

PM Modi raised his hand towards the two schoolgirls, noting that they had been holding their banner for a long time and their hands must be tired. He instructed security personnel to bring the placards immediately.

As his Hindi remarks were translated into Tamil, the girls smiled brightly, clearly thrilled by the unexpected attention. Their excitement was evident as the crowd watched the moment unfold.

Following the event, the girls spoke briefly to the media.

Sringa, a Class 8 student, stated: “When I graduate, the Indian economy will be second in the world, and when I retire, it will be first. I want to thank the Prime Minister for this future.”

Mithra, who said she had helped write the message, added that the two prepared the banner together. She also remarked that she believed the BJP’s symbol, the lotus, would “bloom in Tamil Nadu” by the time she was eligible to vote.

The interaction has since circulated widely on social media, with videos and images from the event being shared across multiple platforms.

Officials at the event did not comment further on the exchange. The Prime Minister continued his scheduled address after receiving the banner.

