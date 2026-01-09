Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty | Representative Image

Mumbai: The junior college teachers across Mumbai and the adjoining districts are set to march to the office of deputy director of education in Charni road on January 19 over alleged non-functioning of the office.

The Mumbai Junior college teacher’s association (MJCTA), which represents teachers from Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Raigad, Palghar district will start the procession from Vashi station to submit a resolution to resolve the issues.

“The teachers' issues have remained unresolved despite reaching out to the office ample times,” said Mukund Andhalkar, general secretary of MJCTA. “Because of this, the jobs of over 1000 teachers remain at stake and uncertainty continues to loom over them,” added Andhalkar.

In junior colleges, the teachers are hired on full-time basis as and when required to fill the vacant positions. “The teachers start teaching; however, for several years their formal approval from the authority remains in a limbo which affects their pay and job security,” said Andhalkar.

In addition to the uncertainty, the irregularity in payments due to administrative lags has also disappointed the teachers. The disparities in the workload of the board exams and remuneration is also a matter of concern for the junior college teachers.

The MJCTA was irked by lack of response to their issues from the authorities. As the board exams approached the teachers said that as they are over-worked with the election duties they should not give more than 200 answer sheets and the teacher should not be given more than 1000 answer sheets.

The Mumbai Junior College Teachers' Association has repeatedly met the Deputy Director of Education and tried to resolve the problems of the teachers, but the teachers are suffering as the problems are not being resolved.

