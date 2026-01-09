 MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions Near DY Patil Stadium
From January 9–17, Navi Mumbai police will restrict traffic on the service road between Bhimashankar Society and L.P. Rickshaw Stand in Nerul during BCCI Women’s Premier League matches. Vehicles carrying essential services or with WPL passes will be exempted. Commuters are advised to use Sion–Panvel Highway as an alternative route.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai police will impose traffic restrictions on the service road near Dr. D. Y. Patil Stadium in Nerul from January 9 to January 17, 2026, to ensure security and smooth movement during the BCCI Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket matches. | X @cricbuzz

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police will impose traffic restrictions on the service road near Dr. D. Y. Patil Stadium in Nerul from January 9 to January 17, 2026, to ensure security and smooth movement during the BCCI Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket matches.

The WPL 2026 season kicks off with the Mumbai Indians facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With Navi Mumbai being a hub for women's cricket, fans are expected to gather in numbers during the tournament. The Women's World Cup 2025 final on November saw a full house as India lifted the title.

Service Road Closure and Vehicle Ban on Match Days

According to the traffic control notification issued by the Turbhe Traffic Division, all types of vehicles will be barred from plying and parking on the service road between Bhimashankar Society and the L.P. Rickshaw Stand from 7 am to 11 pm on match days, as the route has been earmarked for the movement of players and dignitaries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade said the restrictions are being enforced under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to prevent congestion and maintain law and order in the stadium vicinity during the matches.

article-image

Alternative Route Advised for Commuters

Commuters have been advised to use the Sion–Panvel Highway, specifically the Uran Phata to L.P. Bridge stretch, as an alternative route to reach their destinations.

The restrictions will not apply to vehicles carrying essential commodities, police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances, government vehicles, other emergency services, and vehicles holding official passes issued by the WPL/IPL management.

The WPL kicks off on January 9 in Navi Mumbai, featuring 5 teams. The first half of the tournament will be played at the DY Patil Stadium before the competition moves to Vadodara. The venue will host 11 matches, including 2 double headers.

