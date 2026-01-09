VIDEO: Bhangra Lights Up In The NBA, LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Viral Clip Of Indian Dance At Chase Centre

The Dhurandhar fever has crossed borders have reached all the way to the NBA. In a viral video, a dance group can be seen performing Bhangra to the song from the Ranveer Singh starrer film. Lucknow Super Giants owner, Sanjiv Goenka was in awe of the cultural reach and marvelled at the performance on social media.

The dance was performed by the dance group Bhangra Empire at the Chase Centre last month. Chase Centre plays host to the Golden State Warriors, featuring NBA greats Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. The clip, shared by the popular dance group Bhangra Empire, showcased the crew grooving to the song in traditional Punjabi attire. The caption of the post read, "Starting our Warriors game performance off with a bang!"

Bhangra Empire have a long standing tradition of performing at the Chase Centre. The community was founded in 2006 and it continues to promote Punjabi culture through high-energy Bhangra performances, workshops, and online classes for all ages. The performance in December was their 15th straight year of performing at the Chase Centre, featuring more than 80 members from Bhangra Empire and their Academy teams.

Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan. Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others. The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.