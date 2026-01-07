 'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore Global Success As YRF Showers Praise
After Dhurandhar broke box office records, Ranveer Singh expressed his gratitude, replying to Yash Raj Films, "My beloved Alma Mater, only ever wanted to make you proud." The film, released on December 5, 2025, earned Rs 4.75 crore on Day 33 in India, totaling Rs 781.75 crore domestically and Rs 1,247 crore globally, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar | Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, has been creating waves at the box office and breaking records with each passing day. Even weeks after its release, the film recorded an India nett collection of Rs 4.75 crore on Day 33, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 781.75 crore, while its global box office collection stands at Rs 1,247 crore.

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Dhurandhar's Historic Success

The actor, who had remained low-key following the film's massive success, has now finally reacted. Ranveer responded to the production house Yash Raj Films after it celebrated Dhurandhar's box office triumph on social media, calling it a 'milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever.'

Expressing his gratitude, Ranveer replied, "My beloved Alma Mater, only ever wanted to make you proud."

article-image

What YRF Said About Dhurandhar

In a long note, YRF wrote, "DHURANDHAR is not a film… it’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar’s clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema."

They added, "We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence…"

The special post by YRF for Dhurandhar is particularly meaningful for Ranveer, as he made his acting debut under the YRF banner with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), starring opposite Anushka Sharma.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

