 New Version Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Releases Today, 'Baloch' Word Removed After Govt's Urgent Directive - Details Inside
Theatres across the country received an urgent communication from distributors on December 31, 2025, instructing them to replace Dhurandhar's Digital Cinema Package (DCP). The move was made to accommodate minor edits mandated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India. Industry insiders have already pointed out one of the key alterations. Read to know...

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and others, has continued its remarkable run at the global box office. The high-octane action film has officially crossed the Rs 1,100 crore mark at the box office worldwide, showing no signs of slowing down. Amid this, a revised version of the film has made its way to theatres today (January 1).

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, theatres across the country received an urgent communication from distributors on December 31, 2025, instructing them to replace the film’s Digital Cinema Package (DCP). The move was made to accommodate minor edits mandated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.

A source told the publication, “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.”

Industry insiders have already pointed out one of the key alterations. “One of the words removed from the new version of Dhurandhar is ‘Baloch’,” the source revealed.

Despite the tweaks, the revisions are said to be minimal and are unlikely to impact the film’s narrative or audience reception.

Dhurandhar has been enjoying a strong theatrical run, driven by positive word of mouth, Ranveer's intense performance, and Akshaye's commanding presence, further cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times.

Directed by Aditya of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

article-image

The second installment of the film is set to hit the big screens in March 2026 and will clash with Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara's Toxic.

