 Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Chef Vikas Khanna At His NYC Restaurant, Deepika Padukone Makes Her First Modak- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Chef Vikas Khanna At His NYC Restaurant, Deepika Padukone Makes Her First Modak- VIDEO

Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Chef Vikas Khanna At His NYC Restaurant, Deepika Padukone Makes Her First Modak- VIDEO

Actor Ranveer Singh recently jetted off on vacation with wife Deepika Padukone amid the success of Dhurandhar. During the trip, the couple visited chef Vikas Khanna's NYC restaurant, Bungalow, where Vikas fed Ranveer a modak to celebrate the film, while Deepika made her first-ever modak. Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, "Celebrating Dhurandhar, standing taller than any film in the world."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has grossed Rs 1,128 crore at the global box office and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India.

Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Vikas Khanna

Amid this massive success, Ranveer has kept a low profile and recently jetted off on vacation with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple visited chef Vikas Khanna's acclaimed New York City restaurant, Bungalow, to celebrate the New Year, where they were treated to delicious modaks, the traditional Indian sweet dumplings.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Concludes Kolkata Visit, Charts BJP’s 2026 Assembly Election Strategy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Concludes Kolkata Visit, Charts BJP’s 2026 Assembly Election Strategy
'Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje': Bomb Threat Message Found On Car Outside Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut’s Mumbai Bungalow
'Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje': Bomb Threat Message Found On Car Outside Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut’s Mumbai Bungalow
Faridabad Gang-Rape Case: Haryana Congress Hits Out At BJP Govt Over 'Law And Order Collapse'
Faridabad Gang-Rape Case: Haryana Congress Hits Out At BJP Govt Over 'Law And Order Collapse'
Infiltration Has Altered Assam’s Demography, Says AGP Chief Atul Bora; Party Eyes Strong Comeback In 2026
Infiltration Has Altered Assam’s Demography, Says AGP Chief Atul Bora; Party Eyes Strong Comeback In 2026
Read Also
Ranveer Singh Did NOT Quit Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 After Dhurandhar's Massive Success: Report
article-image

Deepika Padukone Makes First Modak

In a video shared on Instagram by chef Vikas Khanna, Ranveer, celebrating the massive success of Dhurandhar, is seen being fed a modak by the chef himself. The heartwarming moment continues as Ranveer shares a tight hug with Vikas, who later feeds a modak to Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone. The clip also captures a sweet moment for Deepika, who is seen making her very first modak.

Sharing the video on Wednesday, Vikas penned a long caption that read, "This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 — a new beginning in honor of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak. Celebrating DHURANDHAR — standing taller than any film in the world."

Ranveer Singh Clicks Selfie With Fans In New York

Earlier, fans also spotted Ranveer in New York after an Instagram user Chetna Sharda, who met the actor, shared pictures of him smiling while posing with fans.

In another photo, Deepika was seen looking cheerful as she stood beside Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Deepika Padukone's Review Of Dhurandhar

The actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!"

Read Also
Deepika Padukone Attends Backstreet Boys Concert In Las Vegas With Friend: 'Checked Off Our Bucket...
article-image

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Chef Vikas Khanna At His NYC Restaurant, Deepika...

Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Chef Vikas Khanna At His NYC Restaurant, Deepika...

The Housemaid Review: Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney And Brandon Sklenar's Film Is A Mix Of Power,...

The Housemaid Review: Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney And Brandon Sklenar's Film Is A Mix Of Power,...

Prabhas' Fans Share AI-Generated Posters Of Spirit As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms FIRST Look Reveal...

Prabhas' Fans Share AI-Generated Posters Of Spirit As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms FIRST Look Reveal...

'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaaron Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over...

'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaaron Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over...

'Ikkis Hamare Liye Aakhri Anmol Nishani Hai': Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As He Remembers Sholay...

'Ikkis Hamare Liye Aakhri Anmol Nishani Hai': Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As He Remembers Sholay...