Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Chef Vikas Khanna At His NYC Restaurant, Deepika Padukone Makes Her First Modak- VIDEO

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has grossed Rs 1,128 crore at the global box office and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India.

Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar Success With Vikas Khanna

Amid this massive success, Ranveer has kept a low profile and recently jetted off on vacation with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple visited chef Vikas Khanna's acclaimed New York City restaurant, Bungalow, to celebrate the New Year, where they were treated to delicious modaks, the traditional Indian sweet dumplings.

Deepika Padukone Makes First Modak

In a video shared on Instagram by chef Vikas Khanna, Ranveer, celebrating the massive success of Dhurandhar, is seen being fed a modak by the chef himself. The heartwarming moment continues as Ranveer shares a tight hug with Vikas, who later feeds a modak to Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone. The clip also captures a sweet moment for Deepika, who is seen making her very first modak.

Sharing the video on Wednesday, Vikas penned a long caption that read, "This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 — a new beginning in honor of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak. Celebrating DHURANDHAR — standing taller than any film in the world."

Ranveer Singh Clicks Selfie With Fans In New York

Earlier, fans also spotted Ranveer in New York after an Instagram user Chetna Sharda, who met the actor, shared pictures of him smiling while posing with fans.

In another photo, Deepika was seen looking cheerful as she stood beside Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Deepika Padukone's Review Of Dhurandhar

The actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!"

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy.