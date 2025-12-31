Deepika Padukone Attends Backstreet Boys Concert In Las Vegas With Friend: 'Checked Off Our Bucket List' - PHOTO

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently enjoyed a night of nostalgia and music as she attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas with a close friend. The moment came to light after her friend shared a photo from the concert on Instagram.

In the photo, Deepika is seen posing enthusiastically with her friend against the backdrop of a packed concert arena. They soaked in the electrifying atmosphere as the iconic boy band performed on stage.

Dressed casually yet stylishly, Deepika opted for a white top paired with jeans, keeping her look relaxed and concert-appropriate. The stage behind them glowed with vibrant lights and futuristic visuals as a massive crowd filled the venue.

The Instagram story shared by Deepika's friend was captioned with a celebratory note that read, “We did it!! Big one checked off our bucket list,” along with a tag of Deepika. A location sticker confirmed that the concert took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, while the background music featured the Backstreet Boys’ hit track Everybody.

Although Deepika herself did not share the photo on her own social media, fans were quick to share the image.

The Backstreet Boys, one of the most iconic pop groups of the late 1990s and early 2000s, continue to draw massive crowds worldwide, and their concerts remain a bucket-list experience for fans across generations.

A few days back, Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh jetted off for a vacation. Amid this, fans spotted the couple in New York along with Ranveer's family. Soon after, an Instagram user named Chetna Sharda, who met the actor, shared pictures with him, where Ranveer was seen all smiles while posing with fans.

In another photo, Deepika was spotted looking cheerful as she stood beside Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the user wrote, "Meeting this gem of a person 'Ranveer Singh' in NYC was a beautiful surprise and keepsake memory."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in King along with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and others.

A few months ago, there were reports that Deepika might be teaming up with her ex-boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, for a movie, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Ranbir under RK Studios. However, there's no official confirmation about it yet.