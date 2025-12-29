Bollywood Year-Ender 2025: Reunions That Made Fans Nostalgic - Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone At Mumbai Airport To Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji In Delhi

If there’s one thing Bollywood did exceptionally well in 2025, it was serving nostalgia. The year witnessed some much-awaited reunions - on screen, on stage, and even off camera - that reminded audiences why certain collaborations and bonds became iconic in the first place. From legendary actor pairings to behind-the-scenes get-togethers, these reunions became talking points and social media moments that fans cherished.

Here’s a look at the best and unforgettable Bollywood reunions of 2025 that truly stood out.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport

In October 2025, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s reunion delighted fans when the former couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The two were seen sharing a friendly hug and sitting together on an airport cart. They were also seen together the next day as they returned from an event.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji for National Film Award ceremony

A wave of nostalgia swept through millennials as Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji shared an adorable reunion at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi. Videos from the ceremony went viral, capturing their effortless camaraderie.

After receiving their awards, the two were seen seated together when SRK struggled to wear his medallion properly. Rani sweetly stepped in to help, fixing the lanyard as he smiled.

Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty reunite after 30 years

The actors and former couple set the stage of an award show on fire with their chemistry.

Back in 1994, Akshay and Shilpa gave Bollywood one of its most iconic chartbusters, Chura Ke Dil Mera, from the cult classic Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Their sizzling chemistry played a huge role in making the song timeless. Much to the delight of movie buffs, the duo reunited on stage in March 2025, recreating the iconic hook step - a moment that instantly revived nostalgia and proved the magic still remains intact.

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen reunite for fashion show

At fashion designer Vikram Phadnis' show in October 2025, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan’s reunion grabbed eyeballs. The two greeted each other with a tight hug, followed by a playful exchange that caught the cameras’ attention. Their easy camaraderie, filled with laughter and warmth, made it seem like they had picked up right where they left off - showcasing the familiar, carefree bond they’ve always shared.

Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol at Diwali bash

Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunited at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party in Mumbai. Several photos and videos of the two interacting warmly went viral on social media. This made their fans nostalgic as they remembered their 1998 hit film Soldier.

In the viral clips, Bobby and Preity were seen greeting each other with smiles and chatting happily. The duo also posed together for photographers, radiating the same camaraderie that once lit up the big screen.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood fans were in for a pleasant surprise when former couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor reunited at the IIFA 2025 event in Jaipur in March 8. Photos and videos of their interaction took social media by storm.

In the viral visuals, Kareena and Shahid can be seen sharing a hug and engaging in a friendly conversation, showcasing their cordial relationship years after their much-publicised breakup.

The duo, who starred in the iconic film Jab We Met (2007), was one of Bollywood’s most adored couples during their time together. Their reunion at the star-studded event has sparked a wave of reactions online.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Exes Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together on the red carpet of the screening of Homebound in Mumbai in September. Several videos from the event went viral, capturing the duo sharing a warm hug before engaging in a brief conversation.

Their cordial interaction caught the attention of fans, who were surprised to see them together after their breakup.

Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3

After weeks of speculation and controversy, veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to the Hera Pheri franchise in June 2025. The actor had earlier surprised fans and industry insiders by stepping away from the third instalment. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri 3 will once again feature the iconic trio—Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty.

As the year wraps up, these reunions stand as a reminder that some connections never fade; they simply wait for the right moment to shine again.