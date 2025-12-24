Ranveer Singh Did NOT Quit Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 After Dhurandhar's Massive Success: Report

Amid reports claiming that Ranveer Singh has stepped away from Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film Don 3, sources close to the development have strongly refuted the speculation, calling it “entirely untrue.” According to India Today, a source close to the development clarified that the narrative doing the rounds does not reflect the actual situation.

“Ranveer Singh hasn’t walked out of Don 3 like the rumour mills claim. It’s actually an entirely different story,” the source said.

“To start with, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 after he had delivered three colossal flops. They stood by him even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved Baiju Bawra because he was considered not saleable at the time," the source added.

The report further quoted the source saying that Farhan was the only filmmaker who put his trust in Ranveer when others had backed out. This was also at a time when Dhurandhar hadn’t even released.

Ranveer is currently enjoying the massive success of Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 and has already crossed the Rs 589 crore mark at the box office in India.

Earlier, a report by Pinkvilla suggested that Ranveer had opted out of Don 3 to avoid being typecast in back-to-back gangster films, especially after the success of Dhurandhar. The report further claimed that the actor was keen to collaborate with filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj, and had prioritised other projects over Don 3.

The same report also stated that Ranveer had requested Pralay director Jai Mehta to prepone the film’s shoot, which was earlier expected to go on floors between July and August 2026. Tentatively titled Pralay, the project is reportedly being fast-tracked, with Ranveer personally involved in aligning dates and schedules to ensure the film moves ahead swiftly.

However, reports also maintain that these developments do not indicate an exit from Don 3. Ranveer was expected to begin preparations for the film after the release of Dhurandhar.

Announced in 2023, Don 3 has faced multiple delays. While Kiara Advani was initially reported to be the female lead, recent reports suggest that she has exited the project, with Kriti Sanon stepping in as her replacement. The makers have not yet issued an official statement addressing the recent speculation.

Following the announcement of Don 3 with Ranveer in the lead, the actor faced backlash, with fans drawing comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who previously headlined the iconic franchise.