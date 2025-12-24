 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows A Slight Jump On Its Third Tuesday, Collects ₹17.25 Crore
Dhurandhar dropped on its third Monday, but the film showed a slight jump on its third Tuesday and collected approximately Rs. 17.25 crore. In 19 days, the movie has minted Rs. 589.50 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is in no mood to slow down at the box office. Even in its third week, the film is collecting a double-digit number. On its third Monday, Dhurandhar dropped and collected Rs. 16.50 crore, and on its 19th day, the film showed a slight jump, minting approximately Rs. 17.25 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs. 589.50 crore, which is an excellent amount. By the end of its day 20, Dhurandhar will easily cross the Rs. 600 crore mark and will beat Stree 2 and Chhaava at the box office.

Dhurandhar Vs Stree 2 Vs Chhaava

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 collected Rs. 597.99 crore, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava collected Rs. 601.54 crore at the box office. Even if Dhurandhar shows a drop on its third Wednesday and collects around Rs. 14-15 crore, it will easily cross the lifetime collection of Chhaava and Stree 2.

Dhurandhar Set To Become The Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

As Dhurandhar is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Chhaava, the film will become the highest-grossing film of 2025, and also the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Jawan At The Box Office?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan collected Rs. 640.25 crore at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film till now. So, let's wait and watch whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat Jawan or not.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and the part 2 of the movie is slated to release in March next year on Eid. It is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will also take the box office by storm just like its part 1. However, the movie won't be getting a solo release, as Yash starrer Toxic is also slated to release on the same date.

Toxic is primarily a Kannada film, but due to the KGF craze, it is expected to do well at the box office in the Hindi markets as well. So, let's wait and watch, which movie will win the box office race.

