Dhurandhar Choreographer Vijay Ganguly Says His Quote On Tamannaah Bhatia Was 'Sensationalised': 'Focus Shifted To Comparisons...'

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly recently claimed that Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar rejected Tamannaah Bhatia after he suggested her name for the item song Shararat, which ultimately featured Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza. Vijay has now reacted to how his remarks about Tamannaah were “sensationalised” to serve headlines rather than focus on the craft, adding that it was unfortunate the conversation shifted to comparisons instead.

Vijay Ganguly Says Quote On Tamannaah Bhatia Was 'Sensationalised'

On Monday, December 22, Vijay took to his Instagram story and wrote, "I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I've often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft..."

'The Focus Has Shifted To Comparisons Between 2 Wonderful Artists'

Further, "It's unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like "rejections" being used-something that was never the spirit of what was shared. Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs - on the work and the many people who pour their hearts into it."

Why Aditya Dhar Rejected Tamannaah Bhatia

Speaking to Filmygyan, Vijay said that he had suggested Tamannaah’s name, "Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That's why there are two girls, not one. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it was Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story."

Furthermore, Vijay stated, "Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song."

In Shararat, the scene depicts Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza, marrying Sara Arjun's character, Yalina Jamali. The song plays during the wedding celebrations, adding to the festive atmosphere.



