 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan & Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan & Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan & Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar had a fantastic third weekend at the box office. The movie, on its third Friday, started the week with a bang, and over the weekend, it showed an amazing jump at the box office. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar / Pathaan / Animal |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been breaking records at the box office. The film started the third week with a bang by collecting Rs. 22.5 crore. On Saturday, Dhurandhar showed a fantastic jump and collected Rs. 34.25 crore, and on Sunday, it collected approximately Rs. 38.50 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film in 17 days has collected Rs. 555.75 crore, which is an excellent amount. It has left many biggies behind at the box office.

Read Also
Mukesh Khanna Praises Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh 'Good Actor' After Denying Him Role Of...
article-image

Dhurandhar Beats Pathaan And Animal

In just 17 days, Dhurandhar has surpassed the box office collection of Pathaan and Animal. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan had minted Rs. 543.09 crore at the box office, and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer had collected Rs. 553.87 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 68-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹23.5 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam
Thane: 68-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹23.5 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam
iOS 26.2 Update Released With Critical Security Patches; Apple Urges Compatible Users To Install Latest Software
iOS 26.2 Update Released With Critical Security Patches; Apple Urges Compatible Users To Install Latest Software
Manipur Petrol Pump Dealers Threaten To Shut Ops Over Extortion Demands
Manipur Petrol Pump Dealers Threaten To Shut Ops Over Extortion Demands
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan & Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan & Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Highest-Grossing Hindi FIlms

Currently, Dhurandhar is in the fourth position when it comes to the highest-grossing Hindi films. While it has entered the top 5, it will be interesting to see if the movie will enter the top 3 or not.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Stree 2, Chhaava And Jawan?

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 had collected Rs. 597.99 crore, Chhaava had minted Rs. 601.54 crore, and Jawan's collection was Rs. 640.25 crore. While we can expect Dhurandhar to beat Stree 2 and Chhaava, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to beat Jawan, and become the highest-grossing Hindi film. Let's wait and watch!

Read Also
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer...
article-image

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release in March next year, during Eid. The film is expected to take the box office by storm, just like its first part.

But, it won't be getting a solo release as Yash starrer Toxic is slated to hit the big screens on the same day. While originally it is a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah...

James Ransone Death: Actor's Wife Jamie McPhee Pens Emotional Note After His Suicide, Says 'We Are...

James Ransone Death: Actor's Wife Jamie McPhee Pens Emotional Note After His Suicide, Says 'We Are...

James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide In Los Angeles, Wife Jamie McPhee's Recent Post On Mental...

James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide In Los Angeles, Wife Jamie McPhee's Recent Post On Mental...

Nostalgia... Along With A Dose Of Independent And Regional Cinema: Veteran Producer Anand Pandit On...

Nostalgia... Along With A Dose Of Independent And Regional Cinema: Veteran Producer Anand Pandit On...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: Pari Faces Ranvijay's Abuse

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: Pari Faces Ranvijay's Abuse