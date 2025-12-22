Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan & Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Dhurandhar / Pathaan / Animal |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been breaking records at the box office. The film started the third week with a bang by collecting Rs. 22.5 crore. On Saturday, Dhurandhar showed a fantastic jump and collected Rs. 34.25 crore, and on Sunday, it collected approximately Rs. 38.50 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film in 17 days has collected Rs. 555.75 crore, which is an excellent amount. It has left many biggies behind at the box office.

Dhurandhar Beats Pathaan And Animal

In just 17 days, Dhurandhar has surpassed the box office collection of Pathaan and Animal. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan had minted Rs. 543.09 crore at the box office, and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer had collected Rs. 553.87 crore.

Highest-Grossing Hindi FIlms

Currently, Dhurandhar is in the fourth position when it comes to the highest-grossing Hindi films. While it has entered the top 5, it will be interesting to see if the movie will enter the top 3 or not.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Stree 2, Chhaava And Jawan?

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 had collected Rs. 597.99 crore, Chhaava had minted Rs. 601.54 crore, and Jawan's collection was Rs. 640.25 crore. While we can expect Dhurandhar to beat Stree 2 and Chhaava, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to beat Jawan, and become the highest-grossing Hindi film. Let's wait and watch!

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release in March next year, during Eid. The film is expected to take the box office by storm, just like its first part.

But, it won't be getting a solo release as Yash starrer Toxic is slated to hit the big screens on the same day. While originally it is a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.