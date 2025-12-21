Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why

Dhurandhar has been making headlines across social media, earning praise for its storyline, the performances of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, as well as its songs. Among them, the item track Shararat has left audiences obsessed with its catchy tune and energetic dance steps, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle DSouza, who have created quite a buzz.

Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Shararat

Now, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia was initially the first choice for Dhurandhar's item song, but director Aditya Dhar rejected the idea.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Vijay said that he had suggested Tamannaah’s name, "Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That's why there are two girls, not one. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it was Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story."

Furthermore, Vijay stated, "Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song."

In Shararat, the scene depicts Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza, marrying Sara Arjun's character, Yalina Jamali. The song plays during the wedding celebrations, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Vijay had previously choreographed the hit track Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

Dhurandhar Story

Dhurandhar has been widely praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.