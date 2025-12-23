Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹16.50 Crore On Its 3rd Monday, Heading To Beat Stree 2

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is in no mood to slow down at the box office. After a fantastic third weekend, the film, on its third Monday, did show a drop, but still collected a very good amount.

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs. 16.50 crore on its third Monday, taking the 18-day total to Rs. 572.25 crore, which is an excellent amount. The film is already a blockbuster, and now, it is just fighting with other blockbuster movies to beat them at the box office.

Dhurandhar Budget

According to reports, Dhurandhar is made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore (both parts), so the first part itself has collected double of its budget. Clearly, it is one of the biggest hits of the year.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Stree 2, Chhaava And Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is the highest-grossing Hindi film till now, with a collection of Rs. 640.25 crore. It is followed by Chhaava, which collected Rs. 601.54 crore, and at the third spot we have Stree 2, with a collection of Rs. 597.99 crore.

We can expect Dhurandhar to beat Stree 2 and Chhaava, but it will be interesting to see whether the movie will break the record of Jawan or not.

Dhurandhar Reviews

Dhurandhar received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. If you can withstand the slow pace narrative of the first half, then, do watch the film. Overall, you won't be disappointed… esp the second half! "

Despite the mixed reviews, Dhurandhar has clearly won the hearts of the audience, as the film has become a blockbuster at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in March next year. The film will release during Eid festival, but it won't be getting a solo release, as Yash starrer Toxic is also slated to release on the same day.

While Toxic is primarily a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. It is expected to do well at the box office in the Hindi markets also because of the craze of Yash's KGF franchise.

So, let's wait and watch will the clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic take place or it will be averted.