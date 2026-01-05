 'They Cannot Do Without Bollywood': Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar Item Song Shararat At Wedding, Netizens React—VIDEO
A video from a Pakistani wedding has gone viral, showing two women dancing to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar item song Shararat. The duo recreated Ayesha Khan and Krystle Dsouza's hook steps, drawing strong reactions online. While one netizen commented, "They cannot do without Bollywood," another remarked, "Music is a language of the universe," sparking discussion on social media.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

The buzz around Dhurandhar is no longer limited to Indian cinemas, as the hype surrounding Ranveer Singh's film has clearly crossed borders. A viral video circulating on social media shows a choreographed dance to the film’s title track, not from India, but from a wedding in Pakistan.

In the clip, two women are seen dancing to the hit item song Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle Dsouza. The performance has quickly grabbed attention online.

article-image

Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar Song Shararat At Wedding

In the video shared on X by an user @rose_k01 shows two women dressed in shararas, similar to Ayesha and Krystle's looks in the song, were seen performing in front of wedding guests, moving in perfect sync and recreating the same dance steps, including the hooksteps featured in the track.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens React

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens reacted, with several also criticising the women for performing to a Bollywood track despite ongoing tensions between the two countries.

A user commented, "They cannot do without Bollywood." Another user joked, "Pakistan literally crossed 1.8 million pirated downloads of Dhurandhar. Ban nahi hota toh Dhurandhar would have easily crossed 1800 crores by now." Another added, "Well done, this song is made for a great dance. Music is a language of universe."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

article-image

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

