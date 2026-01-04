 'I Am Here To Rule': Ayesha Khan Pens Heartfelt Note As Dhurandhar Song Shararat Garners 100 Million Views - VIDEO
Marking the achievement, Ayesha Khan shared a video on social media that showed her watching herself on the big screen inside a packed cinema hall. In the video, the actress is seen seated inside a theatre, excited and visibly moved as the song plays on screen. She also penned a heartfelt note

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

Actress Ayesha Khan is celebrating a major milestone as ‘Shararat’, her popular song from Dhurandhar, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Marking the achievement on Sunday (January 4), the actress shared a video on social media that showed her watching herself on the big screen inside a packed cinema hall.

In the video, Ayesha is seen seated inside a theatre, excited and visibly moved as the song plays on screen. Calling the moment unforgettable, she wrote in the caption, “100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed.” She added that the love she has received for Shararat has been overwhelming and deeply humbling.

Expressing gratitude, Ayesha thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra, writing, “Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me Shararat. Keep changing lives. You are God-sent.” She also praised Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, calling him a visionary and thanking him for placing his trust in her.

The actress went on to make a powerful statement about her journey and ambitions. “I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me. This doesn’t come out of arrogance but purely out of the hard work I put into things I love,” she wrote, adding that her belief in her craft and faith in the almighty keep her going.

Ayesha also acknowledged the unwavering support of her family, calling them her “spine” and “strength,” and thanked close friends for standing by her through every phase. Concluding her note, she wished everyone a meaningful 2026 filled with growth and lessons, signing off with her trademark flair and self-awareness.

Shararat also features Krystle D'Souza. It has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. More than a month after its theatrical release, the film amassed an impressive Rs 1,186 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, R Madhavan, among others. Meanwhile, anticipation is already soaring for Dhurandhar Part 2, which is slated to hit theatres during Eid in March 2026.

