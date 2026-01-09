Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Steps Up Water Supply Inspections Across City After Indore Contamination Scare

NMMC intensifies inspections across Navi Mumbai’s water supply network to prevent contamination and ensure safe drinking water after the Indore incident | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Jan 09: In the wake of the recent drinking water contamination incident in Indore, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified inspections and precautionary measures across its entire water supply system to ensure the continued supply of clean and safe drinking water to citizens.

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed the Public Health Engineering Department to implement enhanced safety measures at every stage of water collection, storage, treatment and distribution, particularly in areas where drinking water pipelines are located close to sewage lines.

“The safety of citizens’ drinking water is our highest priority. Based on the lessons from the Indore incident, we have ordered a comprehensive, end-to-end inspection of the entire water supply system and strict preventive measures wherever required,” Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

End-to-end inspection ordered

Acting on these instructions, Additional City Engineer (Civil) Arvind Shinde convened an emergency meeting of all concerned municipal engineers and contractors. Detailed inspections are being carried out from the Morbe Dam reservoir to the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant, and further through main water pipelines, pumping stations, transmission networks and distribution systems up to the last consumer.

“We have instructed field officers and contractors to carry out physical inspections at all vulnerable locations, especially in old village areas and densely populated settlements, and to immediately rectify any technical lapses found during the process,” Arvind Shinde said.

Focus on vulnerable areas

Special attention is being given to gaothan areas, low-income and middle-income housing zones, and slum localities within the municipal limits. Daily preventive checks have been increased, responsibilities have been clearly defined, and water quality testing is being conducted more rigorously to ensure compliance with prescribed standards.

Navi Mumbai, which receives its water supply from the Morbe Dam, already follows a system of regular and continuous water quality monitoring. Civic officials stated that the current drive further strengthens these mechanisms to prevent any possibility of contamination, the civic body said.

