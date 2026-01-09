Over 13,000 Students In Ghansoli Take Voter Awareness Pledge Ahead Of NMMC Elections 2026

Ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections scheduled for January 15, more than 13,000 students from 21 schools in the Ghansoli division took a collective pledge as ‘Voter Awareness Ambassadors. |

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections scheduled for January 15, more than 13,000 students from 21 schools in the Ghansoli division took a collective pledge as ‘Voter Awareness Ambassadors’ under the Election Commission’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) initiative.

Pledge Administered Across Multiple Wards

The pledge was administered simultaneously across schools in Wards 6, 8 and 9, with students committing to spread awareness about the importance of voting among their families, neighbours and relatives, and to encourage 100 per cent voter turnout without falling prey to inducements.

Although not eligible to vote yet, the students vowed to act as messengers of democracy, declaring, “Even if we are not voters today, we will guide society as voter awareness ambassadors.” The campaign aims to ensure that the message of free, fair and compulsory voting reaches every household in the area.

Students and teachers from NMMC schools including Schools No. 55 and 104 (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar), 78 (Gautam Nagar), 40 and 113 (Mahape), 39 (Hanuman Nagar), 41 and 123 (Advali Bhutavali), 34 and 115 (Shramik Nagar), 44 (Talavali), 42, 105 and 76 (Ghansoli) participated enthusiastically. Several private institutions such as Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha Vidyalaya, Navi Mumbai City School and Junior College, Tilak Education Society Global School, Rajiv Gandhi College, Prerna Hindi Vidyalaya, Sharada Hindi Vidyalaya (Rabale) and Indira Gandhi Vidyalaya (Rabale) also joined the initiative.

Election Officials Guide the Initiative

The programme was conducted under the guidance of NMMC Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde, with support from Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, SVEEP Nodal Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadde, and Education Department Deputy Commissioner Sangharatna Khillare.

“Creating awareness among future voters is key to strengthening democracy. These students will play a crucial role in motivating citizens to exercise their right to vote responsibly,” Dr Shinde said.

Ghansoli Election Registration Officer Kalpana Gode, Division Officer Vasant Mundavare, Executive Engineer Yashwant Kapse, SVEEP head Santosh Moraskar and coordinator Kamlesh Ingale were instrumental in planning and coordinating the large-scale campaign.

