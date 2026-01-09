Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption; Video

At least five people were seriously injured in a horrific accident that took place on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, January 9. | X @fpjindia

Thane: At least five people were seriously injured in a horrific accident that took place on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, January 9. The accident occurred near the narrow lane of Gaimukh Ghat, which disrupts vehicular movement on the crucial route that connects Mumbai-Thane and Nashik.

Multiple Vehicles Involved in Early Morning Pileup

The accident involved multiple vehicles and occurred at around 7.30 am. Visuals shared on social media show that multiple vehicles were pileup on National Highway 48 (NH-48) Gaimukh Ghat, resulting in extensive damage to vehicles.

Emergency Teams Rush to Accident Site

After receiving the information, the rescue and emergency team, along with the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the Fire Brigade, rushed to the accident spot to carry out a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Commuters are advised to avoid taking Ghodbunder Road until further information is received from the Thane Traffic Police. Huge traffic is also reported on the route going towards Mira Road and Gujarat. Long queues of vehicles, mostly cars, were seen stranded on Ghodbunder Road with commuters facing long delays during peak morning hours. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

