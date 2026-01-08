 Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance Releases Manifesto, Promises Civic Reforms And Protection Of Agri–Koli Identity
The Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance released its manifesto for Navi Mumbai civic polls, promising education, healthcare and infrastructure reforms while accusing BJP candidates of attempting to dilute the city’s Agri–Koli identity through Gujarati-language pamphlets.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Navi Mumbai, Jan 08: The Shiv Sena (UBT)–Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, promising wide-ranging civic reforms while accusing BJP candidates of attempting to dilute the city’s traditional Agri–Koli identity.

Allegation over Gujarati pamphlets

Addressing the media, MNS spokesperson and city president Gajanan Kale alleged that BJP candidates in Vashi distributed election pamphlets in Gujarati.

“Navi Mumbai has a distinct Agri–Koli identity. Distributing pamphlets in Gujarati is a deliberate attempt to erase that identity, and we strongly oppose it,” Kale said.

Focus on education, roads and women’s safety

Highlighting the manifesto’s key points, Kale said the alliance would prioritise education, road infrastructure, women’s safety, and healthcare. “For the next five years, we will not allow a single private school to increase its fees. Education should not become a business,” he said.

Healthcare transparency, tourism push

The alliance also promised to develop Parsik Hill as an international-level tourist destination and introduce a regulated healthcare rate card. “Citizens should know what they are paying for medical treatment. We will bring transparency in healthcare costs,” Kale added.

Cultural and civic infrastructure plans

Shiv Sena district chief Prakash Patil said the alliance was committed to strengthening cultural and civic infrastructure. “We will set up an art gallery, a medical college, a zoo, and an arms museum to enhance Navi Mumbai’s cultural and educational landscape,” he said.

Patil further announced that a full-length statue of social activist D.B. Patil would be installed at the entrance of the municipal headquarters, while a 111-foot statue of Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji Maharaj would also be erected. “These leaders represent our history and values, and they deserve a prominent place in the city,” he said.

Redevelopment safeguards and labour rights

On redevelopment and labour issues, Kale said, “To ensure that residents are not cheated during redevelopment, we will form a Ward Resident Protection Cell. Municipal contract workers will be given equal pay for equal work.”

Road projects, sports and environment

The manifesto also includes plans for a Belapur–Vashi–Airoli–Thane coastal road, an international sports complex, a Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj competitive examination centre, and strict action against environmental pollution.

Women’s safety and basic amenities

Women’s wing organiser Ranjana Shintre said safety and basic amenities were central to the alliance’s agenda. “We will create working women’s hostels and ensure access to clean drinking water at all public places,” she said.

Ward sabha system and cultural promotion

The alliance also pledged to implement the ward sabha system as provided in the municipal Act to ensure public participation in development projects, create dedicated spaces for brass bands and dhol–tasha groups, and promote traditional sports such as wrestling.

Among those present at the manifesto launch were Pravin Mhatre, Atul Kulkarni, and MNS secretary Vilas Ghone.

