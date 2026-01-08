 NMMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Raises Fairness Concerns Over Late Name Change For Ward 18(A) Candidate
NMMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Raises Fairness Concerns Over Late Name Change For Ward 18(A) Candidate

NMMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Raises Fairness Concerns Over Late Name Change For Ward 18(A) Candidate

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate for Ward 18(A), Prashant Dashrath Kharat, had his name corrected on the nomination form and ballot after an objection from another candidate. The Returning Officer cited official documents and voter clarity as reasons. Shiv Sena (UBT) has appealed to the municipal commissioner, claiming that late objections could affect election fairness.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Raises Fairness Concerns Over Late Name Change For Ward 18(A) Candidate |

The party said its candidate from Ward 18(A), Prashant Dashrath Kharat, had his nomination approved and his name published in the final list of candidates on January 3. However, following an objection raised by another candidate, the Returning Officer held a hearing the next day and ordered a correction in the name printed in Form 7 and on the ballot paper.

The name was changed from - Dashrath Prashant to Prashant Dashrath Kharat.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has written to the municipal commissioner, stating that nearly 50 per cent of the campaign had already been completed and that allowing objections after scrutiny could affect the fairness of the election process. The party has sought the commissioner’s intervention to ensure equal treatment for all candidates.

The Returning Officer, in her order, said the correction was necessary to avoid confusion among voters. She noted that most official documents, including the Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID, mentioned the candidate’s name as Prashant Dashrath Kharat.

The issue has added to political debate ahead of the civic elections in Navi Mumbai.

