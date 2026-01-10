Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Govinda Bats For Mahayuti, Attends Campaigning Rally For Shinde Sena Candidate In Kamathipura | Video

Mumbai: As the contest for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gathers momentum, Mumbai’s political atmosphere has turned increasingly charged with the high-profile campaign entry of Bollywood veteran Govinda. Representing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the actor-turned-politician took to the streets in Mumbai on Friday to mobilise support, adding star power to the fiercely fought municipal elections.

#WATCH | Actor Govinda campaigned for the BMC elections in Mumbai yesterday. (09.01) pic.twitter.com/9nYxNVTTjW — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2026

Govinda Leads Roadshow In Kamathipura

Govinda recently led a massive roadshow in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area, where the energy on the ground reached a peak. Riding in an open jeep, he was greeted by enthusiastic crowds who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the film star. The roadshow was accompanied by senior leader Shaina NC, turning the campaign into a spectacle that blended politics with Bollywood charisma. The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is banking on Govinda’s long-standing popularity among Mumbaikars to connect with voters at the grassroots level ahead of the crucial civic polls.

Addressing residents during the campaign, Govinda made a strong pitch in favour of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP. He urged voters to strengthen the hands of the ruling coalition to ensure stability and continuity in governance at the BMC. According to Govinda, Mumbai has witnessed visible development and infrastructural progress since the Mahayuti government came to power in Maharashtra, and similar momentum is needed in the civic body as well.

The Bollywood veteran also campaigned extensively in Bhendi Bazaar and Kamathipura, expressing full confidence in the alliance’s prospects. Striking an optimistic note, Govinda predicted that the next Mayor of Mumbai would come from the Mahayuti camp. He specifically appealed to voters to support Shiv Sena candidate Asha Mamidi, describing her as a key part of the alliance’s vision for the city’s future.

Govinda Praises Maha CM & Dy CM

During his speeches, Govinda praised the rapid transformation of Mumbai under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He cited major infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road, the expansion of the Metro network and the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) as examples of decisive governance and development-driven leadership.

Referring to his own roots while speaking to a news channel, Govinda described himself as a 'Virar ka chokra' who has seen Mumbai evolve over the years. He said the changes unfolding across the city were visible and impactful, unlike empty promises made in the past. Adding a touch of his trademark cinematic flair, Govinda invoked his famous dialogue, “Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak kabhi nahi hui,” to convey his confidence and optimism about Mumbai’s future under the Mahayuti alliance.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/