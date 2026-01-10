 Mumbaikars Que Up To Get Inside Local Train At Badlapur; Netizens Say, 'AI Hai Bhai' - Watch Viral Video
Mumbaikars Que Up To Get Inside Local Train At Badlapur; Netizens Say, 'AI Hai Bhai' - Watch Viral Video

A viral video showing Mumbaikars calmly queuing to board a first-class local train has stunned social media, challenging the city’s usual rush-and-push commute culture. Netizens doubted its authenticity, with some calling it AI-generated. Others argued such discipline is limited to first-class passengers, sparking debate on civic sense and public behaviour

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai’s local trains are often described as the city’s lifeline, fast, crowded and famously chaotic. From passengers rushing to grab seats to people jumping on and off before the train fully halts, the daily commute is usually anything but orderly. That’s why a recent viral video has left the internet stunned.

A queue where chaos is expected

In a surprising twist, the video shows Mumbaikars calmly standing in a proper queue at the first-class compartment of a local train. Instead of the usual crowding near the door, commuters patiently waited their turn to board once the train arrived at the station. For a city known for packed coaches and barely any standing space near the doors, this simple act of discipline felt almost unreal.

What made the clip go viral wasn’t luxury, speed, or celebrity presence, it was basic civic sense. The sight of people lining up quietly contradicted everything the Mumbai local stereotype represents, making viewers stop, rewind, and watch again.

Netizens react: “Is This Even Real?”

Social media users were quick to flood the comments section, many struggling to believe what they were seeing. Some even suspected artificial intelligence was involved.

One Instagram user wrote, "Sach mein mumbai ka hai kya aaya AI."
Another echoed the disbelief, commenting, "Ai hai bhai Ai."

The idea that commuters could follow a queue during peak travel hours felt so unfamiliar that AI seemed like a more believable explanation.

Debate over first class vs second class behaviour

While many praised the discipline, the video also triggered a debate about class-based commuting habits. Several users pointed out that such orderliness is mostly limited to first-class compartments.

One woman commented, "Hi first class line aahe .. second class wale ashi line follow karnarch nahit," which translates to: This is a first-class line; second-class passengers will never follow such a queue.

The remark sparked mixed reactions, some agreed based on daily experience, while others argued that civic sense shouldn’t be defined by ticket class.

