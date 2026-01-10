Is Kendall Jenner A Lesbian? Model Breaks Silence On Internet Claims About Her Sexuality: Says, 'Coming Out Is Not....'

Kendall Jenner has finally spoken openly about the persistent internet claims surrounding her sexuality, offering clarity while also calling out the harsh tone of online speculation. The 30-year-old model and reality TV star addressed the topic during her appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast hosted by Owen Thiele, where she discussed how internet narratives have affected her over the years.

“It’s Not Kind, It’s Very Mean”

Jenner revealed that one recurring rumour continues to follow her online. “Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian,” she said candidly. While she firmly shut down the claim, what troubled her more was the way the conversation unfolds online.

“You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it,” Jenner shared. She added that the discourse is rarely supportive, explaining, “It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, ‘Hey, if you were, yes, come join.’ It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, ‘What the f**k are you doing?'"

Speaking honestly about identity and choice

The Kardashians star acknowledged that discussions around sexuality are deeply personal and often difficult. “Coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people,” she said, emphasising that everyone’s journey is different.

Reflecting on her own life, Jenner stated, “Knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was.” She made it clear that she would have no issue identifying as part of the LGBTQIA+ community if that were her truth. “I’d have no problem being that,” she added.

Jenner also addressed claims suggesting she hides her sexuality for professional reasons, calling such assumptions disturbing. “I’ve seen really f------ up things that are like, ‘It’s bad for business,’ and I’m like, ‘What? How?’ I don’t understand it,” she said.

Where she stands today

Wrapping up the conversation, Jenner clarified her current stance. “All’s to say, as of today, I am not. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life,” she concluded.

Speculation about Jenner’s sexuality has circulated for years, often resurfacing alongside discussions about her private dating life. She was most recently linked to musician Bad Bunny, though the two reportedly ended their relationship in late 2023.