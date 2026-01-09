'OMG, You Look just Like Her': Pakistani Woman's Uncanny Resemblance To NYC's First Lady Rama Duwaji Leaves Internet Stunned - Video

Social media users were left doing a double take after a Pakistani comedian’s Instagram reel went viral for perfectly capturing the now-famous side-eye of Rama Duwaji, wife of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The uncanny resemblance in expressions, facial structure and timing had many briefly convinced they were watching Duwaji herself.

Who is behind the viral imitation?

The viral clip was created by K Khan, a professional comedian known for observational humour and pop-culture impressions. In the video, Khan appears dressed in a minimalist black outfit, carefully mimicking Duwaji’s trademark facial expressions, particularly her subtle yet expressive side-eye.

The reel featured the text overlay “Rama Duwaji core” and quickly gained traction, racking up nearly three million views on Instagram within a short span of time.

‘I thought it was her’: Internet reacts

Khan captioned the post, “Iconic side eye of the First Lady of New York @ramaduwaji,” which further fueled the confusion. The resemblance was so convincing that comment sections filled with users admitting they were momentarily fooled.

One comment summed up the collective reaction: “I took a moment to realise it’s you and not she herself making a reel about her side eye.” Similar responses praised Khan’s attention to detail and comedic timing.

Why Rama Duwaji is an internet favourite

Rama Duwaji has steadily built a strong online following thanks to her expressive personality and relatable humour. Several of her side-eye moments have gone viral in the past, many of which she has playfully shared on her own Instagram account, embracing the meme culture surrounding her reactions.

Originally from Damascus, Syria, Duwaji is a New York–based illustrator and animator whose work often reflects themes of identity, emotion, and everyday life. Her growing popularity online has made her a recognisable cultural figure beyond political circles.

Adding to public interest is Duwaji’s relationship with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The couple met on the dating app Hinge, a detail Mamdani has frequently referenced with humour during public appearances, making their story resonate with younger audiences.