'Thand Lagi Hai…': UP Constable After Caught 'Drunk’ At Magh Mela In Prayagraj; Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows a Uttar Pradesh police constable allegedly intoxicated while on duty at Prayagraj’s Magh Mela, claiming “thand lagi hai” when questioned | X/@JtrahulSaini

A shocking video showing a visibly intoxicated Uttar Pradesh police constable swaying and slurring while on duty at Prayagraj’s Magh Mela has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred during the Magh Mela, which began on January 4 which draws millions of devotees for ritual baths at the Triveni Sangam.

In the video, the constable is seen struggling to stand straight, tilting and jerking while speaking incoherently to the person recording the video.

The man filming the video questions the policeman about his identity, pointing out that there is no nameplate on his uniform. As the constable sways visibly, in the video the man is heard asking the constable, "Uniform par naamplate bhi nahi hai aur duty par daaru pee rakhi hai yeh kya hi duty karega jab khud hi full nasha mein ho?". When repeatedly asked why he appeared drunk while on duty, the constable responds in slurred speech, claiming, “Thandi lag rahi hai… thoda kaanp rahe hain, haath garam karna hai,”

seemingly blaming the cold weather for his condition.

The incident comes despite recent directives from the Prayagraj Police Commissioner, who had stressed strict vigilance and discipline during the event.

Social Media Reacts in Anger

The clip has drawn sharp reactions online, with several users questioning police accountability. One user wrote," Yeh log aam aadmi ko daaru pee kar gaadi chalane nahi dete, aur khud daaru pee kar duty kar rahe hain.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users responded sarcastically, with remarks such as, “Thand zyada hai, garmi ke liye zaroori hai.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



while another added, “Thand hai, peene do… kuch aur din jeene do.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As of now, Uttar Pradesh Police has not issued any official statement on the incident.