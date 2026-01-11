MP News: Pipeline Burst Cracks Open Ground, Floods Entire Colony In Gwalior; Residents Fear Entering Homes -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pipeline burst cracked open the ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, flooding the entire colony, on Saturday night.

The incident took place in the Urban Green City area, where a major water pipeline burst with a loud blast. It created chaos in the locality.

The matter came to fore through CCTV footage of the incident, showing the ground in front of a house suddenly splitting apart and water spreading rapidly across the area.

Cracks in a dozen houses

Due to the strong water pressure, cracks developed in nearly a dozen houses.

Platforms outside several homes collapsed, household items kept outside were damaged and many houses were partially submerged.

Residents feared to enter houses

Terrified residents rushed out of their homes and are afraid to return, fearing their houses may collapse as the ground has weakened.

Locals said they first heard a loud sound and when they came outside, the entire road was flooded and water had entered many houses.

After receiving information, the municipal commissioner reached the spot and ordered the water supply line to be shut.

However, residents expressed anger over what they called poor-quality water pipelines, saying such negligence could lead to a major accident.