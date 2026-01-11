Madhya Pradesh January 11, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Wave Alerts For 7 Districts; Dense Fog Keeps State Shivering | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several divisions of Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, and Rewa, are facing a severe cold wave. On Sunday, a cold wave alert was issued for seven districts, including Gwalior and Datia.

More than 20 districts are covered in fog during the morning hours. Weather conditions may change slightly over the next two days, but after that, intense cold is expected to return.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, cold winds will blow on Sunday in Gwalior, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, and Satna, keeping daytime temperatures low.

Senior Meteorologists said that fog and cold wave alerts have been issued for the next two days. A western disturbance is currently active over northern India. As it moves forward, the cold will intensify, and temperatures are expected to fall further.

Morning fog was reported in many districts, including Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Raisen, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Guna, Ashoknagar, and Vidisha. The fog ranged from moderate to dense in different areas.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

During the previous night, minimum temperatures in 25 cities dropped below 10°C. Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district was the coldest place for the second consecutive night, with a temperature of 3.6°C.

Other low temperatures recorded were:

Shivpuri: 4°C

Rajgarh: 4.4°C

Datia: 4.6°C

Nowgong: 5°C

Rewa: 5.5°C

Mandla: 6°C

Pachmarhi: 6.4°C

Umaria: 6.9°C

Among the five major cities, Gwalior recorded the lowest temperature at 5.9°C, followed by Indore (6.9°C), Bhopal (7.2°C), Ujjain (9°C), and Jabalpur (9.4°C).

At present, jet stream winds are blowing at a speed of about 252 km per hour at a height of 12.6 kilometers above sea level over northwest India. This system is also affecting Madhya Pradesh, causing severe cold in northern parts of the state.