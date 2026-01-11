 Malpani Group's Heir Chose Love Over Generational Wealth: Says, 'These Kind Of Decisions Shape Identity Before Success'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMalpani Group's Heir Chose Love Over Generational Wealth: Says, 'These Kind Of Decisions Shape Identity Before Success'

Malpani Group's Heir Chose Love Over Generational Wealth: Says, 'These Kind Of Decisions Shape Identity Before Success'

Ashish Malpani shared with Karishma Mehta that he chose love over his family’s century-old business when his inter-caste marriage was opposed. Walking away from wealth and legacy, he married the woman he loved and rebuilt his life from scratch, proving that his love-first decision eventually led to personal and professional fulfilment

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Ashish Malpani, a scion of the century-old Malpani Group, has opened up about a defining moment in his life when he chose love over legacy, a decision that ultimately led him to build one of the group’s most successful ventures. He revealed this deeply personal journey in an interview with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, where he spoke candidly about sacrifice, resilience, and second chances.

Choosing love over legacy

Born into one of Maharashtra’s influential business families, Ashish Malpani was once faced with an ultimatum that would change his life forever. His family opposed his inter-caste love marriage and asked him to choose between marrying their preferred match and continuing in the family business, or marrying the woman he loved and walking away from it all.

“As a young man, I was asked to pick: the woman I loved or the century-old legacy my great-grandfather built,” Ashish said in the Humans of Bombay interview. His response was firm: “To hell with the business, I’ll marry the girl I love.”

FPJ Shorts
Income Tax Refunds Still Stuck For Many, Here Is Why Notices Are Coming & What You Should Do?
Income Tax Refunds Still Stuck For Many, Here Is Why Notices Are Coming & What You Should Do?
Disha Patani & Mouni Roy Serve BFF Goals At Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding
Disha Patani & Mouni Roy Serve BFF Goals At Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding
SHOCKING! Influencer Claims ₹5 Lakh Offer To Bash Varun Dhawan's Acting In Border 2, Shares Call Recording Exposing Campaign Against Actor
SHOCKING! Influencer Claims ₹5 Lakh Offer To Bash Varun Dhawan's Acting In Border 2, Shares Call Recording Exposing Campaign Against Actor
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

In 2002, he stepped away from generational wealth, privilege, and his position as the youngest of five brothers in the Malpani Group.

Starting from scratch

Ashish described how overnight, his life transformed completely. “I went from being part of generational wealth to building life from scratch, no title, no team, just small capital and the hunger to stand on my own feet,” he shared.

Read Also
'Ye Politics Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Hai, Marathi vs Hindi': Tourist Bike Rider's Experience With...
article-image

His first independent venture was a biscuit business, which eventually led him to Pune in search of land to set up a manufacturing unit. That search unexpectedly introduced him to real estate, a field he had never planned to enter.

“I’ve learnt that passion isn’t always the starting point; sometimes it’s the outcome of showing up every day,” he said.

A return based on merit, not birthright

After three to four years of building a successful real estate business independently, Ashish reconnected with his brothers. Impressed by what he had built on his own, the family reunited.

Read Also
Will Ashish Chanchlani Be The Next Railway Minister After Ashwini Vaishnaw? Why YouTuber's X Account...
article-image

“We realised our futures were brighter together than apart,” Ashish said. He rejoined the Malpani Group, not as an heir, but as a proven entrepreneur. Today, that very real estate venture is the group’s most profitable vertical.

His story stands as a rare example of choosing personal values over privilege, and finding success on one’s own terms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malpani Group's Heir Chose Love Over Generational Wealth: Says, 'These Kind Of Decisions Shape...

Malpani Group's Heir Chose Love Over Generational Wealth: Says, 'These Kind Of Decisions Shape...

'Ye Politics Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Hai, Marathi vs Hindi': Tourist Bike Rider's Experience With...

'Ye Politics Se Jyada Kuch Nahi Hai, Marathi vs Hindi': Tourist Bike Rider's Experience With...

Viral Video Shows Rishabh Pant In Pain After Getting Hit During Practice, Later Ruled Out Of ODI...

Viral Video Shows Rishabh Pant In Pain After Getting Hit During Practice, Later Ruled Out Of ODI...

Rajasthan: Viral Video Shows 60 Passengers Risking Their Lives By Travelling In 16-Seater Jeep

Rajasthan: Viral Video Shows 60 Passengers Risking Their Lives By Travelling In 16-Seater Jeep

Shark Tank India 5: Natural Skincare Brand Founder Manoj Das Removes 'Doctor' From Instagram Bio...

Shark Tank India 5: Natural Skincare Brand Founder Manoj Das Removes 'Doctor' From Instagram Bio...