'Freezing Cold': Gurgaon Outskirts Turn Frosty At –1°C; Viral Video Shows Frost On Fields & Fences

Gurgaon outskirts turn frosty at –1°C amid a severe cold wave, with viral video capturing thick frost on fields, grass and fences | X/@navdeepdahiya55

The outskirts of Gurgaon recorded a chilling –1.0°C on January 12, as a severe cold wave gripped Delhi-NCR. A video showing thick layers of ground frost and a man measuring the temperature has surfaced online, highlighting the intensity of the cold spell.

In the viral video, the man is seen holding a thermometer on-site, clearly displaying a reading of –1.0°C. He points to the screen and says , “Minus 1 degree Celsius! Early morning temperature in the outskirts of Gurgaon has dropped to –1°.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Frost Covers Fields and Fences

The camera then pans across fields, grass, leaves and fences all covered in white frost. Frozen dew and ice formations are visible. The man explains that the severe cold wave caused moisture in the air to freeze, resulting in widespread frost.

Soon after the viral video of sub-zero temperatures in Gurgaon was shared online, social media users from different parts of the state and country began posting updates about weather conditions in their areas.

A user shared an image of frost, commenting, “Min of 1.1 with frost in Sainik Farms, New Delhi.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another noted, “Rajasthan is also freezing.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One pointed out colder conditions elsewhere, “Jalandhar rural might be even lower it’s so cold but no frost due to thick moisture fog.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user summed up the extreme weather patterns this year, commenting, “Short Summer, Prolonged rains and now severe winters....What a Financial year it has been!!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New Delhi continues to reel under intense cold conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9°C. Palam saw temperatures dip to 3.0°C, among the lowest in several years. Safdarjung recorded 4.8°C, while the Ridge station reported 3.7°C. IMD has indicated that similar cold conditions are likely to persist.