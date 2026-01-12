Mumbai Viral Video: Illegal Horse Cart Race On Western Express Highway's Vakola Flyover Sparks Outrage, Traffic Police Promise Action

Mumbai Viral Video: Illegal Horse Cart Race On Vakola Flyover Of WEH Sparks Outrage, Traffic Police Promise Action |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed yet another alarming incident on one of its busiest roadways after a video showing an illegal horse cart race on the Vakola flyover of the Western Express Highway (WEH) went viral on social media. The incident not only highlighted the blatant violation of traffic and animal welfare laws but also raised serious concerns about public safety on the heavily congested arterial road.

@MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp not only is this race illegal, it is also dangerous for the vehicles on WEH.



The horse cart later jumped the divider on the Vakola Flyover and returned towards Andheri.



Nobody from police is seeing this on-ground?@MNCDFbombay@asharmeet02… pic.twitter.com/iYeYJPoEw6 — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) January 11, 2026

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Mumbai-based journalist Jeet Mashru, who is known for actively highlighting civic issues in the city. Tagging Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic Police, Mashru drew attention to the dangerous nature of the act, stating that the race was illegal and posed a serious threat to motorists using the WEH. He further pointed out that the horse cart allegedly jumped the divider on the Vakola flyover and turned back towards Andheri, questioning the absence of police presence on the ground.

Video Shows Dangerous Horse Cart Race On Busy Highway

The footage, reportedly recorded by a motorist, shows a horse cart speeding along the flyover amid moving traffic. At least four individuals can be seen recklessly riding on the cart. As the cart comes dangerously close to other vehicles, the person recording the video can be heard honking continuously in an attempt to avoid a collision. Shockingly, the riders on the cart appear unfazed, even posing for the camera, showing little concern for the risk they posed to themselves, the animal and other motorists.

We have informed Vakola Traffic Division of the necessary action — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 11, 2026

Mumbai Traffic Police Responds To Viral Video

Responding to the viral post, Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “We have informed Vakola Traffic Division of the necessary action.” However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding any arrests, fines or other punitive measures taken against the individuals involved.

The incident is not an isolated one. The Western Express Highway, particularly stretches near the western suburbs, has repeatedly seen illegal horse cart racing, with several such videos surfacing online over the years. Despite periodic crackdowns and assurances from authorities, the problem continues to resurface.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/