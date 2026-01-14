Vasai: Bangladeshi Flag Found On School Premises In Nalasopara, Sparks Outrage; Video

A major controversy erupted in Nalasopara after a Bangladeshi flag was found hoisted on a school premises. | X @Hinduism_sci

Vasai: A major controversy erupted in Nalasopara after a Bangladeshi flag was found hoisted on a school premises. The incident sparked outrage among members of the Bajrang Dal and local residents, leading to demands for strict legal action against the school administration.

Video Goes Viral

On Tuesday morning, a video showing the Bangladeshi flag flying within the school grounds went viral on social media. As the footage spread, various Hindu organizations in the city raised strong objections. Netizens also joined the fray, calling for immediate action against those responsible for hoisting the flag.

Following the backlash, Bajrang Dal activists and local police reached the school and removed the flag. Social activists have since demanded that a formal First Information Report (FIR) be filed against the school management.

School Management’s Clarification

As tensions rose, the school administration submitted a written explanation to the Police Inspector. According to their statement:

On January 9, 2026, the school organized a farewell ceremony for Class 10 students along with an International Drama Festival. Staff members were instructed to display flags of various countries as part of the festival's decorations. The school claims the Bangladeshi flag was included inadvertently among flags of other nations.

Assurance Given

The management stated they had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments or disrespecting the nation. They confirmed the flag was removed as soon as the error was realized and promised that such an incident would not be repeated.

This incident occurred against a backdrop of heightened sensitivity in the region. Recently, a massive protest march was held in Nalasopara to condemn the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During that protest, citizens and social activists carried placards questioning the global silence on human rights violations against Hindus and Dalits in Bangladesh. The slogans emphasized that the community would no longer tolerate such atrocities against minorities.

