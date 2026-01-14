Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: P-North, P-East & P-South Wards Overview

The BMC's decision to demolish the seven-year-old Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon has met with strong opposition from both residents and political parties. |

Mumbai: The P-North ward, covering Malad East and Malad West, is the largest and most densely populated ward under the BMC’s jurisdiction. Its vast geographical spread and heavy population made it increasingly difficult for the civic body to effectively deliver civic amenities, leading to the ward being bifurcated into P-East and P-West in October 2023. However, longstanding civic issues such as encroachment on government land, illegal constructions, contaminated water supply, traffic congestion, and pollution continue to persist. Similarly, the neighbouring P-South ward, comprising Goregaon East and West, is witnessing several major infrastructure projects but is grappling with severe dust pollution and chronic encroachment issues.

Civic Challenges in P-North & P-East

P-North and P-East wards stretch from Malad Railway Station to Marve, covering areas on both sides of the Western Express Highway. Vinod Gholap, Chairperson of the Fight for Right Foundation and a local resident, said that little has changed in the area even after the bifurcation of the P-North ward. “Severe congestion persists around Malad railway station, while commuters continue to face inconvenience on the Link Road. Hawkers have encroached upon the station road, and despite repeated BMC action, they return soon after. Bus frequency to areas such as Madh, Marve and Malwani remains poor, and the menace of illegal auto-rickshaws continues. Traffic congestion on SV Road and Marve Road makes commuting extremely difficult,” he said. Kumar Verma, a local activist, echoed similar concerns, pointing to rampant encroachment on government land. “Water supply is inadequate and often contaminated, particularly in slums and high-rise buildings, largely due to damaged pipelines during road concreting work. The area also suffers from inadequate health centres, poor street lighting and the absence of a civic hospital, further worsening overall living conditions,” he said.

Civic Status of P-South (Goregaon East & West)

The neighboring P South ward is undergoing significant changes, with high-rise buildings emerging across the area. At the same time, large slum settlements such as Santosh Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, and Prem Nagar coexist alongside green zones like Aarey Forest Colony. The ward is also witnessing major infrastructure developments, including the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and a segment of the Mumbai Coastal Road North – Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR). Several large-scale redevelopment projects are also underway. However, these developments have led to an increase in dust pollution, adversely affecting the health of local residents, according to to complaints from the community.

Traffic congestion has been a longstanding issue in the area, which officials claim will be alleviated upon the completion of these two major projects. Additionally, the ward continues to face challenges such as hawker proliferation and encroachment on open spaces. The BMC's decision to demolish the seven-year-old Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon has met with strong opposition from both residents and political parties. Ulhas Ghadi, a resident of Goregaon, said, “If this flyover is demolished, the only remaining exit for southbound traffic will be severely overburdened. It could take commuters over an hour just to cross the junction. Until the VDLR becomes operational, the coming years will be a traffic nightmare for the entire area.” In response to the backlash, the BMC is now reconsidering the decision and exploring alternative options to preserve the flyover.

Political equation in P South - ward no. 50 to 58, BJP had won six seats out of nine in this ward in 2017 civic elections. In 2026 elections straight fight in these wards will be between :

Ward ..2017 winner...Candidates for 2026

50...Deepak Thakur BJP ...Tanvi Rao (UBT) v/s Vikram Rajput BJP

51... Swapnil Tembwalkar...ShivSena..Varsha Tembwalkar...Shinde Sena v/s Aarti Chavan..NCP (Sharad Pawar)

52..Priti Satam.. BJP.....Supriya Gadve ...UBT v/s Priti Satam BJP

53 Rekha Ramvanshi..ShivSena....Jitendra Valvi UBT v/s Ashok Khandve....Shinde Sena

54...Sadhna Mane.. ShivSena ...Viplav Avsare..BJP v/s Ankit Sunil Prabhu ...UBT

55..Harsh Patel ..BJP....Harsh Patel BJP v/s Shailendra More .. MNS

56..Rajul Desai BJP...Rajul Desai...BJP v/s Laxmi Bhatiya UBT

57...Srikala Pillai..BJP....Srikala Pillai...BJP v/s Rohan Shinde UBT

58...Sandeep Patel BJP...Sandeep Patel...BJP v/s Viren Jadhav.. MNS..

P North

Ward ..2017 winner...Candidates for 2026

32...Geeta Bhandari ShivSena...Geeta Bhandari UBT v/s Manali Bhandari Shinde Sena

33...Virendra Chaudhary...Congress...Sarika Parte..UBT v/s Qamar Jahan Siddique.. Congress

34.. Qamar Jahan Siddique.. Congress..John Denis BJP V/s Vijay Mahadik ...Shinde Sena v/s Vikas Dashpute...UBT

35...Sejal Desai..BJP...Yogesh Verma BJP v/s Deepak More ....UBT

36...Daksha Patel..BJP... Siddharth Sharma BJP v/s Prashant Mahadik... MNS

37..Pratibha Shinde BJP...Yogita Kadam UBT v/s Pratibha Shinde BJP

38 Atmaram Chache...ShivSena...Rishita Chache Shinde Sena v/s Surekha Parab.. MNS

39. Vinaya Sawant.. ShivSena...Vinaya Sawant...Shinde Sena v/s Pushpa Kalambe..UBT

40 Suhas Wadkar... ShivSena..Sanjay Avhad..BJP v/s Tulsiram Shinde..UBT

41 Tulsiram Shinde independent...Mansi Patil.. Shinde Sena v/s Suhas Wadkar.UBT

42 Dhanshree Bharadkar NCP...Dhanshree Bharadkar ..Shinde Sena v/s Pranita Nikam..UBT

43...Vinod Mishra..BJP..Vinod Mishra BJP v/s Ajit Raorane..NCP (Sharad Pawar)

44 Sangeeta Sharma ...BJP...Sangeeta Sharma BJP v/s Sayli Sakpal...UBT

45..Ram Barot BJP...Sanjay Kambale BJP v/s Nirav Barot ...UBT..

46 Yogita Koli BJP...Yogita Koli BJP vls Snehalita Dehlikar MNS

47 Jaya Tiwana BJP...Tejinder Tiwana BJP v/s Ganesh Gurav ...UBT.

48 Salma Amlelkar Congress ...Salma Amlelkar..Shinde Sena v/s Cyril D'Souza..NCP Ajit Pawar

49. Sangita Sutar... ShivSena... Sangita Sutar... UBT v/s Sumitra Mhatre.. BJP

