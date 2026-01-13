Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Firecrackers Overshadow Green Promises In Campaign Trail

A sharp contrast has emerged between the "green mumbai" promises in political manifestos and the smoke-filled reality of the campaign trail, as the battle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensifies. | File Pic

Mumbai: A sharp contrast has emerged between the "green mumbai" promises in political manifestos and the smoke-filled reality of the campaign trail, as the battle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intensifies. While major political parties have unveiled ambitious plans to combat the city’s toxic air, their candidates are under fire for celebrating nominations and rallies with massive firecracker displays.

Party Plans

In the run-up to the 2026 civic polls, environmental preservation has taken center stage – on paper. The Mahayuti alliance has proposed a staggering Rs17,000 crore environmental sustainability plan, promising to double air quality monitoring stations and install real-time AQI displays. The Congress released a "Clean Air Action Plan," claiming a scientific roadmap to reduce the city's air pollution. The Maha Vikas Aghadi pledged a ‘Green Mumbai 2030’ initiative, focusing on protecting the Aarey forest and mangroves.

Campaign Reality

Despite these "eco-friendly" platforms, the streets of Mumbai tell a different story. In recent days, the filing of nomination papers and campaign rallies have been accompanied by the deafening roar of aerial crackers and thick clouds of chemical smoke. Environmentalists argue that this disconnect is not new but is particularly glaring given Mumbai's deteriorating AQI.

