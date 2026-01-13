 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 28,000 Police Personnel Deployed For Polling, Counting
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 28,000 Police Personnel Deployed For Polling, Counting

Mumbai Police have deployed more than 28,000 personnel, including senior officers and specialised units like SRPF, QRT, and BDDS, to ensure smooth and secure polling for the BMC elections on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections for 227 wards are scheduled to be held on January 15, while vote counting will take place on January 16. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections for 227 wards are scheduled to be held on January 15, while vote counting will take place on January 16.

Security Plan

To ensure peaceful and incident-free polling and counting, Mumbai Police have implemented extensive security arrangements. Under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, and the supervision of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), a comprehensive deployment plan has been put into action.

Heavy Deployment

On polling day, the Mumbai Police will deploy over 3,000 police officers including 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 84 Assistant Commissioners of Police, along with more than 25,000 police personnel across the city.

In addition to local police, specialised units such as SRPF platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Riot Control Police (RCP) platoons, and Home Guards will also be stationed at sensitive and high-risk locations to maintain strict vigilance. The police have appealed to citizens to immediately contact the helpline numbers 100 or 112 for emergency assistance or to report any suspicious activity.

