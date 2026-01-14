 NMMC Elections 2026: Voters Can Cast Ballot Without EPIC Using 12 Alternate ID Proofs
Ahead of the January 15 NMMC elections, civic authorities said voters without EPIC cards can vote using any of 12 approved photo IDs, including Aadhaar and passport. Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with strict action warned against bogus voting.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: With polling for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections scheduled on January 15, the civic administration has clarified that voters who are unable to produce their photo voter identity card (EPIC) will be allowed to vote by submitting any one of 12 alternative identity documents at polling stations.

Polling on January 15

Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, and voters are expected to establish their identity primarily through the EPIC card, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said, citing directions issued by the State Election Commission. However, in the absence of the voter ID card, documents such as passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, photo bank or post office passbook, MNREGA job card, disability certificate with photograph, pension documents, official identity cards issued to government employees, legislators, freedom fighters, and health insurance cards issued by the Union Labour Ministry will be accepted.

The civic chief also warned that strict legal action will be taken against impersonation or bogus voting, in line with State Election Commission guidelines.

Read Also
article-image

Paid Leave Mandated

To ensure maximum voter participation, establishments, industries, shops and commercial units across the city have been instructed to grant paid leave to employees on polling day, as mandated by government orders.

Appealing to citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, Dr Shinde said, “Voters should preferably carry their photo voter ID card while coming to the polling station and responsibly exercise their constitutional right to vote for the development of Navi Mumbai.”

The NMMC has urged all eligible voters to turn out in large numbers and contribute to the city’s future by casting their votes on polling day.

