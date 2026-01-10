 'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
A viral video shows a Marathi-speaking man assaulting and verbally abusing two Hindi-speaking passengers on a Mumbai local train, demanding they speak Marathi. When they refused, he continued his tirade, even abusing India. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users condemning the aggression, demanding police action.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
X/@BesuraTaansane

Mumbai: A video showing a heated argument on a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media. The footage allegedly shows a Marathi-speaking man assaulting and verbally abusing two Hindi-speaking men near Malad station on the Western Railway. Not just this, at one point in the video, he is also heard abusing India. This incident comes at a time when Mumbai is set to witness crucial civic polls.

Trigger warning: The video embedded below contains abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The debate over Marathi language continues to make headlines. Over the past year, several incidents have been reported in Mumbai in which individuals were allegedly abused or assaulted for not speaking Marathi.

Watch: Muslim Man’s Fluent Reply In Marathi To Language Argument Wins Applause In Mumbai Local
Coming back to the recent incident, the video shows the Marathi-speaking man demanding that they speak in Marathi. When refused, he hit one of the men and continued abusing, "Tujha aaichi 'g***, Marathi Bol, Bol Marathi. Maharashtrat rahato na (You are living in Maharashtra)" The two passengers replied, “Nai Bolenge” (We won’t speak it) and added, "Hum India mein rehete hai (We are living in India)".

Mumbai Civic Body Polls 2026: Small Causes Court Dismisses AIMIM Member Anwar Shaikh's Plea Against...
On this, the man retorted with abusive remarks on the country, saying, "India gelo bho**dyat."

Reaction on social media

The video quickly sparked outrage on social media, with users expressing concern and condemning the incident. Many criticised the display of aggression over language, calling for greater tolerance in Mumbai, a city long celebrated for its multicultural character.

One user said, "Police & judiciary sleeping?"

Requesting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, one user wrote, "Just make one case a good example, this language politics will end forever. You need to put a full stop"

Some other user added, "Hindus vs Hindus"

Another demanded action and said, "This man should be punished for using abusive words, while some others questioned the Mumbai Police, "Will this guy be arrested?"

