 Watch: Muslim Man’s Fluent Reply In Marathi To Language Argument Wins Applause In Mumbai Local
A video from a Mumbai local train went viral after a Muslim man answered fluently in Marathi during an argument. When asked to speak Marathi, he calmly replied in the language. Passengers applauded his response, and social media users praised it as a message of unity, respect, and shared identity in Mumbai local train culture.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, capturing a powerful reply by a Muslim man when asked to speak Marathi. His fluent reply in the Marathi language gained applause from other passengers in the train coach.

Trigger warning: The video embedded below contains abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Here What Happened

The video, shared by F3 News, showed an argument between two passengers inside a crowded Mumbai local train coach. During the argument, one man is heard telling the Muslim man, "Tumhare desh mein jake karo jagda (Go to your country and fight there)", on which the Muslim man said, "Yeh desh hain hamara (This country is ours)"

The situation then escalates when the man adds, “Yeh Maharashtra hai. Marathi madhe Bolayche na” (This is Maharashtra, you should speak in Marathi).

What followed next was an impeccable response from the Muslim passenger, which left the argumentator and other passengers in the coach stunned. The Muslim man is heard saying, "Kay bolu. Tula ka tras jhala. Tu ata ala ani tu mala sangto ahe. (What should I say? Why are you troubled? You just arrived, and you're telling me."

His reply broke out into loud cheers of appreciation. The users on social media praised the Muslim man for his befitting reply, with many praising the response as a reminder that language, identity, and belonging in Mumbai are not defined by religion.

Social media reaction to the viral post

One user said, "Ek number chacha"

Some other user said, "Kashi laagli aamchi Marathi"

Another joked, saying, "Uno reverse"

"When you can't win, you know very well what to do," a user commented.

Some other pointed out, saying, "Zar majhi gair samaj jhali asel tar sangha, he loka MAHARASHTRA cha vatavaran kharab karnya cha prayatna karat aahe (These people are trying to spoil the atmosphere of Maharashtra.)"

